HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team was mired in a three-game losing streak, so the Bluejackets needed a slump buster.
Hibbing/Chisholm got it, scoring a power-play goal, a short-handed goal and four 5-on-5 goals en route to a 6-2 victory over Greenway Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
AJ Lehman had three of the goals, Beau Frider had two and Peyton Taylor added one tally in the victory.
It was a nice way to end the skid as the Bluejackets out-worked the Raiders.
“We want to play hard whether we win or lose,” Rewertz said. “We want to play the game right, and come with effort every day. If you do those things, the wins will start piling up for you.”
Greenway coach Andy Sertich didn’t like the effort of his team.
“Right away, we didn’t come focused,” Sertich said. “We lost the majority of our one-on-one battles. We didn’t move our feet when we needed to. There wasn’t a heck of a lot of good that came out of it.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did one other thing in the game, snap an 0-for-12 string on the power play when Frider got his first goal at 11:54 of the first period.
The Bluejackets were controlling play the rest of the way, but Greenway, which only had one shot on net at the time, scored on a deflection by Wyatt Thorson at 15:02.
Even though it was a late-period goal, Rewertz didn’t think it would have much effect on his team.
“You have to play through those things,” Rewertz said. “We’ve had some tough games, and we’ve continued to battle and fight. I liked our first period, so I wasn’t overly concerned with that one.
“I thought we’d be able to rebound and come out and play a better second.”
The Raiders should have had all of the momentum heading into the second period, but that never materialized.
“We escaped the first period with a good goaltending effort,” Sertich said. “We got one at the end, and should have been our turnaround. We came out flat, and we weren’t moving.”
Greenway went on the power play at 4:49, but just under a minute later (5:20), Lehman took away the puck at the blueline, beat one Greenway defender and scored the go-ahead goal.
“That was good for the momentum,” Rewertz said. “We’ve been out-worked on our power plays and different areas of our game this year, so I thought that was a hard-working goal.
“It was a good, gritty goal. He worked hard. He made a nice move with his stick going down the ice to protect the puck. He was able to find the back of the net.”
Sertich, of all people, knows how damaging short-handed goals can be.
“They’re going to take the wind out of your sails,” Sertich said. “That’s what happened there. We have stuff to work on. You can draw whatever you want, but we have to work through things.”
Hibbing/Chisholm used that goal as a springboard as Lehman picked up goal No. 2 at 9:19, then the Bluejackets struck with two goals just 27 seconds apart.
Frider got his second goal at 16:32, then Lehman picked up a rebound off a shot from Kasey Kemp and scored at 16:59 or just before the buzzer went off.
“It was a good, hard-working goal,” Rewertz said. “Beau came down the side, and I thought he had a different play. He took the shot, and AJ came with some speed and was able to sneak that one by the goalie.
“AJ has been outstanding all year. He works hard. He’s always willing to compete. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Just like the short-handed goal, that late goal was a backbreaker for Greenway.
“It’s a killer, especially with under one second left,” ‘Sertich said. “It’s tough to come back from. We didn’t have it tonight. We didn’t have the work ethic.”
In the third period, Hibbing/Chisholm went up by five when Taylor scored at 7:13, then the Bluejackets took three consecutive penalties, two on one call.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed off the first 5-on-3 man advantage, but the Bluejackets couldn’t kill off the second.
Tae’von Wells took a pass in the slot and beat Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Evan Radovich over the left shoulder at 13:56 to make it 6-2.
Other than that, Rewertz was pleased with the way his team finished off the game.
“We did what we had to,” Rewertz said. “I thought we played with some energy. We came through neutral ice well in the third period. Unfortunately, we took two penalties and gave that goal up.
“It took us a while to get our feet moving, but we were able to get soem pucks to the net, and bury a few of them. I liked all three periods of the game. Other than the start, I thought we played well.”
Radovich finished with 21 saves. Nathan Jurgansen had 27 saves in two periods of work. Ethan Ambuehl stopped seven shots in the third period.
GHS 1 0 1 — 2
HC 1 4 1 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Beau Frider (Christian Dickson, Kasey Kemp), pp, 11:54; 2. G, Wyatt Thorson (Aidan Rajala, Coleman Groshong), 15:02.
Second Period — 3. HC, AJ Lehman, sh, 5:20; 4. HC, Lehman (Michael Andrican, Drew Janezich), 9:19; 5. HC, Frider (Kemp), 16:32; 6. HC, Lehman (Kemp), 16:59.
Third Period — 7. HC, Peyton Taylor (Broden Fawcett, Kemp), 7:13; 8. G, Tae’von Wells (Thomas Vekich), pp, 13:56.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurgansen 15-12-x—27; Ethan Ambuehl x-x-7—7; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 1-11-9—21.
Penalties — Greenway 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 71
Greenway 51
CHISHOLM — The Bluesteaks put four players in double figures en route to the Iron Range Conference win over the Raiders Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Katie Pearson and Tresa Baumgard led the way with 16 points apiece. Jordan Tmple had 13, and Olivia Hutchings 10.
Jadin Saville had 21 points for Greenway. Chloe Hansen finished with 17.
GHS 20 31 — 51
CHS 31 40 — 71
Greenway: Rhianna Nugent 1, Klara Fincke 4, Andeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 3, Chloe Hansen 17, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 16, Lola Huhta 8, Hannah Kne 8, Jordan Temple 13, Olivia Hutchings 10, Tresa Baumgard 16.
Total Fouls: Greenway 18; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 12-21; Chisholm 10-20; 3-pointers: Talia Saville, Jadin Saville 4, Temple 3.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 80
Wrenshall 38
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma led all scorers with 31 points as the Tigers beat the Wrens at home Thursday.
Noah Asuma added 15 points, and Isaiah Asuma and Nick Serna each had 10.
Evan Wyman and Carter Woodall both had eight points for Wrenshall.
WHS 21 17 — 38
CHS 50 30 — 80
Wrenshall: Evan Wyman 8, Carter Woodall 8, AJ Olson 6, Corey Despot 7, Peyton Johnson 3, Austin Larva 4, Joey Mills 2.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 9, Mason Heitzman 2, Isaac Asuma 31, Noah Asuma 15, Isaiah Asuma 10, Nick Serna 10, Bobby Mancini 1, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 16; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 5-8; Cherry 5-17; 3-pointers: Wyman, Woodall 2, Olson 2, Despot, Johnson, Staples, Isaiah Asuma 2, Serna 2.
