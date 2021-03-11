Bluejackets end regular season with two quality opponents

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team is starting to tune up for the playoffs.
The Bluejackets will be doing so by playing two quality teams to end their regular-season schedule.
Hibbing hosts Esko today, beginning at 7:15 p.m., then on Saturday, the Bluejackets travel to Eden Prairie to take on the Eagles, beginning at 3 p.m.
Hibbing will be back at full strength against the Eskomos after missing two players in a four-point win over Cambridge-Isanti Tuesday.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald is hoping there’s no more setbacks in the next two weeks.
“Fortunately, looking at things the way they are, a lot of people are rolling the dice, thinking things are good,” McDonald said. “I’m hoping good things transpire, and we can finish the season and move toward the postseason.
“This is a big weekend for us, with two quality opponents, no question.”
Esko, according to McDonald, is a fundamentally-sound team, led by Eli Blue and Riley Fischer. Hibbing won’t be able to take any possessions off.
“They have a skilled group of kids,” McDonald said. “They grew up hamming the fundamentals, and you have to credit them for that. As much as we want to focus on one individual player, they’re good enough if you go in a different direction.
“If we do the things that we know are important to our success, we’ll be fine. They won’t roll over in our gym. They’re fundamentally sound across the board. You can’t put all of your attention into a single player. They’re better than that. Anybody could hurt you on any given night.”
Eden Prairie will be a totally-different beast on Saturday.
The Eagles were 28-0 last year, and beat Minnehaha Academy. They’re a top-20 team in Class 4A this season.
Eden Prairie lost most of that team to graduation, but the Eagles are still a formidable opponent.
“They’re a basketball factory because of the numbers of enrollment and the number of kids that play,” McDonald said. “The amount of people they cut in any given year is incredible. Regardless of what they lose, they still have high-quality teams.
“They lost nearly all of their top players, but they still have Division I and II products on that team.”
Even so, if the Bluejackets play their game, there’s a chance of getting a win.
“We have to be competitive and aggressive,” McDonald said. “If we are, we give ourselves a chance against anybody. The recipe is the same — taking care of the ball and getting good shots as usual.
“This will put a nice cap on the end of the solid schedule that we had,” McDonald said. “To end with a 4A school the quality of Eden Prairie, it should be a post-season tuneup that does quite a bit for us regardless of the outcome.
“It’s something to learn from, one way or the other.”
