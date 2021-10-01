HIBBING — Not only did the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team score a goal, but the Bluejackets also picked up their first victory of the season.
It was a long time coming for those two milestones, but Hibbing/Chisholm picked up a 2-0 victory over Crookston Friday at Vic Power Field.
The victory snapped a nine-game losing and scoreless streak, which was a relief for Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist, who picked up his first career varsity win.
“It’s huge, not only for the record, but just a huge morale victory, too,” Neist said. “They played well, and I hope this can be a good confidence booster for the end of our season. We have some more games coming up where we can get a similar result.
“I hope we can keep this momentum rolling, and make a nice effort this year for a playoff spot at the end of the year.”
The Bluejackets got the ball rolling during the 15th minute of play when Brynn Babich scored that first Hibbing/Chisholm goal of the season.
A big weight was lifted off of the shoulders of the Bluejackets when that ball found the back of the net.
“We had missed one prior to that, another one we should have had,” Neist said. “It was a nice tone setter for the rest of the game. It was a perfect way to end a Friday — a nice win that like.
“It’s awesome.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had to hold that lead, and they were reminded by Neist that the wet grass could cause some problems.
“When the grass is wet, the ball seems to travel a little bit easier,” Neist said. “For the first 15 minutes, we were struggling to adjust to that. Once the rain stopped and it dried up, we got back to how we’ve usually played.
“We have to take those little things into account, and adjust our play accordingly. It’s something we’re still working on. We were finally able to adjust to that, and that helped us maintain and hold our momentum after that first goal.”
One-goal leads are tenuous at best, but the Bluejackets were able to hit the back of the net again.
This time, Cassidy Koski got the honors during the 47th minute of play and it was 2-0.
“That was helpful, but I would have liked to have gotten one more to put it to rest,” Neist said. “It was another momentum thing. A shutout, too, not conceding a goal, is also a nice accomplishment.
“With all of those together, I hope we give East Grand Forks a good game today.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Aella White had six saves to earn the shutout.
CHS 0 0 — 0
HC 1 1 — 2
First Half — 1. HC, Brynn Babich, 15th.
Second Half — 2. HC, Cassidy Koski, 47th.
Goalie Saves — Crookston, Reese Swanson NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 6.
