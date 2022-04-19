AURORA — Under a beautiful blue sky and 40 degree temps, the Eveleth-Gilbert and Hibbing softball teams managed to get a game going on the turf field at Mesabi East High School.
Strong pitching from both sides slowed the game down with the two teams tied 2-2 after four innings. In the top of the fifth, a Golden Bears error allowed the third and final Bluejackets run to score. The one-run lead was enough for Hibbing as they snuck by Eveleth-Gilbert 3-2.
The ‘Jackets took the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Bears starter Taylor Morley. Aune Boben got the lead off walk to reach first base.
Emma Kivela then singled to third, but the ball to first was overthrown and put out of play, allowing Boben to score to make it a 1-0 game. Morley recovered quickly, striking out the next three batters she faced.
Hibbing was solid in the circle to start with Boben going 1-2-3 with three strikeouts to start things off. The two pitchers went back and forth until the bottom of the third where the E-G bats came to life.
Leading off, Brooklyn Smith smacked a homer over the left field fence to knot things up between the two teams. One out later, Joey Westby was walked before stealing second with Lydia Delich at the plate.
Delich answered the call to give E-G the lead with a well-timed double to center that scored Westby, giving Eveleth-Gilbert the 2-1 lead that they carried throughout the third and fourth innings.
Hibbing bounced back in the top of the fifth with Boben singling to center with one out to reach base. Boben advanced to second on a steal with Kivela at the plate. Kivela then hit into third again, where the Bears suffered another error on the throw to first, putting the ball out of play and allowing Boben to score again, knotting the game at two.
Morley walked the next two batters she faced to load up the bases with only one out. Bears head coach Paula Dundas then put in Delich to finish out the game and hopefully get the team out of the jam.
Next up, Maddie St. George put the ball in play, but it went right to Delich who secured the out at home plate, keeping the tie intact with two outs.
The ‘Jackets earned themselves a lucky break to retake the lead with Rylie Forbord flying out to right field. The routine catch, however, was dropped, allowing Hibbing to score the winning run.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively after the fact, with Boben and Delich finishing strong.
Getting the 3-2 win, Hibbing head coach Kadee Vesledahl said it was a solid outing for her team, all things considered.
“We have yet to practice outside but we have had two games outside,” Vesledahl said. “With that, I would say that we did pretty well. Our bats were slow to start but somehow we pulled through.
“It was an ugly win but it was a win. We’d still be out there playing tied 2-2 if not for the last error and our girls know that. I told them we can’t be complacent because there are some things to work on.”
For Dundas and the Golden Bears, the reason for the loss was clear.
“We have a lot of experience on this team and we also have not a lot of experience. We’re battling the inexperience right now and it showed today with our four errors. Hibbing is a good team and they played well today by capitalizing on our errors. This was going to be a close game but we can’t give up unearned runs like that. The inexperience came through and we have to do better with that.”
On the pitching of Boben, Vesledahl said the sophomore was solid through and through and recovered well after Smith’s home run.
“She kept us in the game. She did her job and it was a phenomenal job. She bounced back from that home run and that’s all you can ask for her. She took care of things out there after that.”
On Morley and Delich’s pitching, Dundas praised both.
“They both threw well. Taylor threw great but you could again see that inexperience as an eighth grader. You can throw 100 pitches in the gym and it’s very different than throwing 100 pitches in the field going back and forth and in and out. She was throwing well up until we switched pitchers and we can consider ourselves lucky that we have more than one really good pitcher.
“Lydia came in and pitched well after playing four and a third in the outfield. She was cold but she threw well too. I think if the defense can clean up the mistakes behind our pitching, it’s a different outcome today.”
On Smith’s home run, Dundas said it’s another example of the youth on the team battling through inexperience.
“You can tell the younger girls are a little nervous in the first couple of games but they’re realizing they can hang and they can be here. That comes when you swing your bat. That was a nice hit from Brooklyn. She really shot it out of the park.”
With both squads likely retreating back inside with snowfall expected today, the focus will stay on cleaning up the small mistakes.
“Everything that we haven’t been able to work on, we need a field to do,” Vesledahl said. “We can clean up things as best we can in the biggest gym we can find, but we need Mother Nature to help with this and go from there.”
Dundas believes the Bears’ errors can be worked out in a gym setting.
“We can learn from the mistakes. The things we struggled with today can be worked on inside. It’s not the same as out on a field but it’s something we can work on. If you’re not a team like Mesabi East or MI-B with their turf fields, then everyone is in the same position trying to improve while stuck inside.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 10,
Mesabi East 0, F/5
At Aurora, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team recovered from their loss in their second game of the day, downing Mesabi East 10-0 with pitcher Lydia Delich throwing a five-inning perfect game.
“She did a great job. She pitched phenomenal in that second game,” Bears head coach Paula Dundas said. “The hitters took advantage when they could and hit the ball hard and Lydia came up big for us pitching.”
Eveleth-Gilbert collected 16 hits in the win with Brooke Thyen leading the way going 4-4 with an RBI.
Brooklyn Smith was 2-2 with an RBI and Julia Lindseth was 2-2 with two RBIs.
Joey Westby, Emily Kemp and Delich all collected a pair of hits with Westby and Kemp adding an RBI to their stat line. Delich ended the game with 12 strikeouts over 15 batters faced.
Getting the win in their second game of the day, Dundas said her team came together well after the close loss to Hibbing.
“We came back and regrouped. We were ready to play and we executed. Mesabi East didn’t have any errors defensively but we were able to take advantage of some inexperience on their part to grab some extra bases and stay aggressive.”
Overall, Dundas said it was a solid day of softball with plenty of things for her team to take away.
“It was just great to get out and play. It was a beautiful day as far as this spring goes. We’ll go back and learn from these games. Even though we won, there’s still things to learn.”
The Bears are expected to take part in the Badger-Greenbush-Middle River tournament this weekend, weather permitting.
