ELK RIVER — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team opened their season with two losses at the Elk River Quad Saturday.
The Bluejackets lost to the host Elks by the score of 7-0, then Hibbing fell to Minnetonka by the score of 7-0.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda knew his team was up against it, taking on two Class AA schools, but he was pleased with how his young team performed.
“This was an early bird for us,” Conda said. “We were a little short-handed. I was missing both of my captains, so those younger guys had to step up. I had four seventh-graders starting.
“We didn’t have anybody older than the 10th-grade on the court. I didn’t know what to expect. We went in with the idea that if we could win a dozen games during the entire match, we’d be doing well.”
Hibbing would win 18 games against Elk River and 14 against Minnetonka.
“Minnetonka was slightly better than Elk River I thought,” Conda said. “For only a couple of cold, windy days of practice, two indoor practices and the youth we had, we did alright. Some of the kids were nervous out there.”
In singles against Elk River, Cullen Brown beat Drew Anderson 6-4, 6-4; Keegan Nelson beat Tristan Babich 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Gearou downed Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-1; and Henry Boese beat Gavin Schweiberger 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Carson Haack and Blake Boedicheimer downed Jack Gabardi and Christain Dickson 6-1, 6-0; Alex Kaelke and Jack Firkus beat Benny Galli and Ben Molick 6-0, 6-1; and Jack Gangl and Isaac Sydow beat downed Brady Fosso and Keeten Petrick 6-1, 6-0.
“I saw some positive things,” Conda said. “Drew played well. When he gets better with his serve, he’ll be a legitimate No. 1.”
Against the Skippers, Hari beat Anderson 6-2, 7-5; William beat Babich 6-1, 6-0; Nathan beat Hendrickson 6-0, 6-2; and Mats beat Schweiberger 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Graham and Ethan beat Gabardi and Dickson 6-1, 6-2; Sam and Nelson downed Galli and Molick 6-0, 6-1; and Austin and Robert beat Fosso and Petrick 6-0, 6-0.
“They all tried hard,” Conda said. “We had six hours on a bus, but we got home, they were back out on the courts hitting more balls. They are a fired-up bunch.”
Hibbing’s match with Virginia Tuesday is canceled. The Bluejackets will be back on the court on Friday, traveling to Virginia to take on Thief River Falls.
Elk River 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Cullen Brown, ER, def. Drew Anderson, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Keegan Nelson, ER, def. Tristan Babich, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Matthew Gearou, ER, def, Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Henry Boese, ER, def. Gavin Schweiberger, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Carson Haack-Blake Boedicheimer, ER, def. Jack Gabardi-Christian Dickson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Alex Kaelke-Jack Firkus, ER, def. Benny Galli-Ben Molick, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Jack Gangl-Isaac Sydow, ER, Brady Fosso-Keeten Petrick, 6-1, 6-0.
Minnetonka 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Hari C, M, def. Anderson, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 — William W, M, def. Babich, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Nathan K , M, Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Mats V G, M, def. Schweiberger, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Graham W-Ethan C, M, Gabardi-Dickson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Sam Siegel-Nelson P, M, def. Galli-Molick, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Austin W-Robert W, M, Fosso-Petrick, 6-0, 6-0.
