HIBBING — It’s not the way Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke was hoping it would go, but now, the Bluejacket mentor has a baseline to build from.
Hibbing/Chisholm took on veteran Roseville Area team Friday, and the Raiders came away with a 6-2 victory over the Bluejackets at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Roseville Area handled its opening night better than Hibbing/Chisholm did.
“We didn’t play as disciplined as we should have tonight,” Hyduke said. “Roseville had a lot more flow. If you don’t do stops and starts and take away time-and-space, you’re not going to have success against a team like that.
“That’s what we didn’t do.”
The first period played out evenly, but the Bluejackets got a little careless in their defensive zone, and Kate Haug took advantage of that.
The Raider senior stickhandled her way past three Hibbing/Chisholm defenders and deposited the puck in the back of the net at 4:33 to make it 1-0.
“The first period was OK, but they did outplay us a little bit,” Hyduke said.
The Bluejackets had a much better second period, but it didn’t matter as Roseville Area outscored Hibbing/Chisholm 3-1 to take a 4-1 lead into the third period.
Haug got her second tally of the game at 1:32, then Lily Renslow scored at 2:36 to make it 3-0.
The fourth goal came on the power play when the Bluejackets took back-to-back penalties at 6:42 and 8:28.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed off the first penalty, but Sophie Martin scored a power-play goal at 9:22 and it was 4-0.
“Those penalties threw us off,” Hyduke said. “We were playing well, then we took the back-to-back penalties. That took us out of our flow, but we thought we had a better second period.”
Hibbing/Chisholm finally got rewarded for its hard work when Claire Rewertz scored at 15:15, but the Bluejackets were still staring at a three-goal deficit entering the third period.
“We thought we would build on that going into the third, but it didn’t work out that way,” Hyduke said.
That’s because Roseville Area sealed the deal by scoring twice in a four-minute span of the third period.
Kylie Jones got the honors, scoring at 4:29 and 8:40 to make it 6-1.
“I thought we should have come out a little stronger in the third period,” Hyduke said. “We talked about going out and winning that period, but Roseville came out with the same concept and out-skated us. They deserved the game. They worked harder.
“They had a little more poise with the puck. You have to play the game disciplined, and we did not.”
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t put a lot of shots on net either.
Raider goaltender Ellen Wagner only had 12 saves.
“We passed up a lot of shots that we should have put on net,” Hyduke said. “We should have attacked, but we stickhandled and got nothing. It’s a simple game. You have to keep it simple at times.
“The more you complicate it, the more there’s a chance of mistakes. I thought we did that.”
The Bluejackets also got a little one-on-one while moving the puck up the ice, but moving the puck up the ice will come with more practice time.
“When you work in practice, you’re doing full drills, and you’re making those passes,” Hyduke said. “Your head has to be up. A part of the game is anticipating, before you get the puck, what your options are going to be.
“You have to know what those options are. You can’t make the decision once you get it. We were a second late on a lot of things today. Those are the things we have to improve upon.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Addison Hess had 28 stops.
RA 1 3 2 — 6
HC 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — 1. RA, Kate Haug, 4:33.
Second Period — 2. RA, Haug (Zoe Zarembinski), 1:32; 3. RA, Lily Renslow (Ainsley Jakaboski, Tori Schmidt), 2:36; 4. RA, Sophie Martin (Brooke Byrnes), pp, 9:29; 5. HC, Claire Rewertz (Julia Gherardi, Aune Boben), 15:15.
Third Period — 6. RA, Kylie Jones (Martin), 4:29; 7. RA, Jones (Kylie Wiltse, Zarembinski), pp, 8:40; 8. HC, Gherardi (Claire Rewertz, Boben), pp, 14:41.
Goalie Saves — Roseville Area, Ellen Wagner 5-5-2—12; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 8-9-11—28.
Penalties — Roseville Area 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
Women’s Basketball
Bay College 60
Mesabi Range 40
VIRGINIA — The Norse got 15 points from Kennedy Englund, all 3-pointers, en route to the victory over the Lade Norse Saturday in William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
Andie Arsenault had 12 points for Bay College, and Madison Olsen chipped in with 10.
Mesabi Range was led by Sakhia Howard-Reynolds with 13 points.
BC 16 19 14 11 — 60
MR 9 9 8 14 — 40
Bay College: Kennedy Englund 15, Stephanie Frappy 2, Bree Arsenault 4, Andi Arsenault 12, Alaina Trudean 5, Cheveney Koski 7, Madison Olsen 10, Tianna Taylor 5.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 9, Alani Pettis 9, Christianna Monger 9, Sakhia Howard-Reynold 13.
Total Fouls: Bay College 8; Mesabi Range 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bay College 6-11; Mesabi Range 7-11; 3-pointers: Englund 5, Andie Arsenault 2, Trudeau, Taylor, Pettis, Monger 3.
Men’s Basketball
Friday’s Result
Bay College 94
Hibbing 67
HIBBING — The Norse took a 46-30 lead at the half, then cruised to the non-conference victory over the Cardinals Friday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Bay College was led by Dian Gatluak with 15 points, followed by Aloung Kang with 14. Lamar Grayson and Justin Nelson both had 12.
Hibbing was led by Moe Washington with 15 points. Schuyler Pimental had 14 and Stephon Smith 10.
BC 46 48 — 94
HCC 30 37 — 67
Bay College: Dewaynne Thompson 6, Lamar Grayson 12, Ashton Janke 6, Justin Nelson 12, Aloung Kang 14, Jacquez Overstreet 3, Tre Burris 2, Isaiah Kenndey 3, Gavin Gothard 6, Davin Hill 6, Marcus Harris 6, JahTanki Thornton 3, Diang Gatluak 15.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 2, Moe Washington 15, Alvin Judd 5, Steven Buhl 2, Stephon Smith 10, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Jerrien Owsley 2, Kionté Cole 6, Edwin Ndika 2, Ray Washington-Battle 9.
Total Fouls: Bay College 19; Hibbing 18; Fouled Out: Rasonte Smith; Free Throws: Bay College 15-20; Hibbing 12-24; 3-pointers: Harris 2, Gatluak, Washington 2, Cole 2, Washington-Battle.
