HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team fell into the habit of letting matches get away from them.
The Bluejackets finally closed the door.
Led by a balanced attack from Bailey Broker, Kylee Huusko, Arianna Jaynes and Lucy, Gabrielson, Hibbing defeated Esko 3-1, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19 Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Broker and Gabrielson both finished with 10 kills, while Huusko and Jaynes had six and eight kills, respectively,
Hibbing had a lot more balance at the net against the Eskomos.
“I liked the consistency,” Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson said. “All of my hitters were on, for the most part. You have to keep swinging away.”
Set one was all Bluejackets, grabbing an early seven-point lead. Hibbing never looked back.
It looked like the same-old pattern was developing in the second set as Esko jumped out to an 11-5 lead.
At 18-12, that’s when the Bluejackets started making their run.
Two kills by Gabrielson, an ace and a kill by Broker and a kill by Jaynes gave Hibbing an 18-17 lead.
The teams traded points until it was 22-22, then kills by Huusko and Broker, and an unforced error by the Eskomos gave the Bluejackets the 2-0 lead.
“They used a lot of grit, they kept going and they kept fighting for it,” Peterson said. “They didn’t give up. That’s the main thing.”
With a chance to sweep, Hibbing and Esko traded points until it was 10-10.
From there, the Eskomos went on an eight-point run. The Bluejackets helped the Esko cause with five unforced errors
The harder Hibbing tried the worse it got.
“We can’t come back out of it,” Scaia said. “We get too excited in our heads that we’ve already won when we haven’t. We can’t do that. We still have to play our game at our level and not let anything bring us down after that.”
Peterson had to do some damage control between the third and fourth sets, and the plan was simple.
“We had to start moving our feet,” Peterson said. “It was making sure that we still kept swinging, even with their strong block.”
Esko took a 9-3 lead to start set four, but the Bluejackets showed that same desire and determination they had in game two, rallying to tie it 10-10.
At 16-16, Hibbing got a kill from Jaynes and a block from Mellanie Heikkila to take an 18-16 lead.
The Bluejackets didn’t trail from that point on. A Huusko kill and three-straight unforced errors by the Eskomos made it 24-17.
Esko scored two more points, but another unforced error gave Hibbing the win.
“They played with a lot of effort,” Peterson said. “They didn’t give up tonight.”
Now, the Bluejackets must carry this over into their next matches.
“This means a lot to us,” Gabrielson said. “Finally, in our Superior game, we found our rotation. We pulled through. We found our chemistry, and we can count on that for the rest of the season.
“We can hit from all sides. We have it covered.”
Zoe Kriske had 24 assists, and Julia Flaten had six. Huusko had four aces and Jaynes three. Broker chipped in with five blocks. Scaia had 12 digs and Huusko 11.
“They went out there wanting this game, and they were hungry for it,” Peterson said. “They kept their confidence. We got a little shaky in the third set, but we came back fighting.”
