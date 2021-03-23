HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team is off to the Section 7AAA finals.
It took some work, but the Bluejackets persevered and got past a tough Cloquet team by the score of 69-50 Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court.
The Lumberjacks came out determined to slow the game down, and in the first half, Cloquet had Hibbing flustered.
“For us, it was on the defensive end,” Hibbing junior Ayden McDonald said. “We couldn’t get any stops. We weren’t getting in front of people. Luckily, Jack came off the bench and provided a spark offensively and defensively for us.”
By Jack McDonald is referring to senior Jack Grzybowski.
With Cloquet leading by three, 26-23, Grzybowski entered the game and provided instant offense and defense.
Grzybowski drilled two-straight 3-pointers to make it 29-26 Bluejackets, then he was instrumental on the four-straight points with steals. One led to a layup by Grzybowski, then McDonald got an easy hoop at 2:15 to make it 34-26.
“What he did was huge,” Ayden said. “He changed the flow of the game. He got us up seven there, then up by four at the end of the half. That was because of the spark he provided.
“That was needed a lot. We weren’t getting going on offense because of our defense. When Jack was flying around on top, he got us running in transition. That’s our game.”
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald agreed with that assessment.
“You look for guys in that situation to provide you life,” Joel said. “As much as people want to talk about the threes you know down because those are attention-getters, what he did was make some defensive plays that led to those.
“We had been talking incessantly to play defense to feed our offense. Jack was on both ends of that when we needed it. We were flat. We had a bunch of opportunities to finish at the rim, and didn’t. That’s what playoffs are. That’s what semifinals are. You throw nerves in there and things don’t feel normal.”
The Lumberjacks hit a 3-pointer near the end of the half to traily by four, 34-29.
To start the second half, Mayson Brown, who didn’t score in the first half, connected for a 3-pointer just 12 seconds in, and from that point on, Hibbing took more control of the game.
“That was big, setting the tone right away,” Ayden said. “Getting us going was huge.”
After that, Hibbing went on a 6-0 run to lead 44-29.
Cloquet didn’t get its first points until the 13:55 mark on a 3-pointer, then a three-point play made it 44-35, but the Lumberjacks never got any closer than that the rest of the way.
Cloquet’s defensive strategy was the same as last year, and it did get Hibbing off of its game.
“Since we weren’t getting stops, we had to get the ball out faster on makes,” Ayden said. “That was slowing us down, not getting stops. It got us out of our flow.”
Once the Bluejackets got up by 10, Cloquet had to come out of its shell, but missed shots allowed Hibbing to rebound and get out and run.
The Bluejackets would make 13 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory and advance into the 7AAA championship game Thursday.
“Every playoff game is a blockade,” Ayden said. “We tried not to look forward to Thursday. We weren’t looking past this one.”
McDonald led Hibbing with 27 points. Brown had 12 and Grzybowski 10.
Adam Schneider and Conner Barney both had 15 for Cloquet.
CHS 29 21 — 50
HHS 33 36 — 69
Cloquet: Adam Schneider 15, Conner Barney 15, Alec Turnbull 5, Nathan Blatchford 2, Dylan Heehn 7, Caleb Hansen 6.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 12, Jack Grzybowski 10, Tre Holmes 2, Parker Maki 8, Amari Manning 2, Eli Erickson 4. Ayden McDonald 27.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 18; Hibbing NA; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 10-13; Hibbing 21-22; 3-pointers: Barney, Turnbull, Hansen 2, Brown, Grzybowski 2, McDonald.
