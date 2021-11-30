Bluejackets cruise past Broncos, 14-0

HIBBING — It’s not every day when a team scores 14 goals, but Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke will take it.
The Bluejackets took on an undermanned International Falls team Tuesday and got a hat trick from Aune Boben en route to a 14-0 victory over the Broncos at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hyduke knows that’s not going to happen in every game, but even though Hibbing/Chisholm was the better team, the Bluejackets still had to hit the ice running.
“We were able to get four lines in and six defensemen, the maximum you can play,” Hyduke said. “We rotated them equally. The kids knew that they didn’t have to work that hard to be successful, so it took them a while to start moving.
“I can’t blame, but we talked about this. We knew we would overmatch them, but kids are kids. It took them a while to get into the game and start playing as a team.”
Hibbing/Chisholm started dominating zone time right away, but shot-after-shot kept hitting Bronco goaltender Mara Pelland right in square in the body or pads.
“Part of that is the intensity and emotions that you play in a game with,” Hyduke said. “When you’re intense, you’re playing the game with a little different high than when you’re relaxed.
“That was a part of it. We weren’t shooting the puck, we were throwing the puck at the net. I’m not taking anything away from their goaltender. She made a lot of nice saves in this game, too. It was relative to the mindset that the kids had tonight.”
At the 5:50 mark of the first period, that’s when things changed.
Alizah Langner, who was playing on the fourth line, finally beat Pelland to make it 1-0, and that’s when the floodgates opened. It was Langner’s first varsity goal.
Right after that, Megan Bussey scored at 2:27, then Evelyn Brodeen picked up her first varsity goal at 16:27.
When the first period ended, the Bluejackets had a 3-0 lead and had put 32 shots on net.
In the second period, Monroe Rewertz scored at 7:26, Abigail Sullivan at 8:48, Boben got her first goal at 10:59, then Kylie Maki scored her first varsity goal at 12:25 to make it 7-0 after two.
“It was exciting to see some of the younger kids have an opportunity to play,” Hyduke said. “There was a year when this would happen all of the time because we were the dominant team.
“Falls happens to be down right now, but it was nice for these younger kids to have the opportunity to play and have a regular shift.”
In the third period, Julia Gherardi scored at 1:17, followed by Claire Rewertz at 2:11. Boben got her second goal at 6:01, then she scored short-handed at 10:32.
Annika Lundell tallied at 11:39, Monroe Rewertz at 12:53, for her second goal of the game, and Langner got her second goal at 14:26 to end the scoring.
It’s easy to get undisciplined in a game like this, but Hyduke said his team stuck to the systems, for the most part.
“We had a mix,” Hyduke said. “We went in-and-out of our systems. Sometimes it’s hard to play a team when they don’t run a system. It throws you off of your game, too. We didn’t run our systems the way I would have liked to with the way we’ve been playing.
“It was a unique game in its approach. Playing every fourth shift is a different thing than playing every third shift.”
The one thing Hyduke and his coaching staff emphasized after the game was that this isn’t going to happen every time out.
“We talked about it between periods and in practice Monday that our mindset has to be preparing for our next two games,” Hyduke said. “We have Marshall and Cloquet, which are two important sectional games.
“This was a sectional game, too, so it carried the same weight. Our goal as coaches for the rest of this week is getting them back into the mentality of playing to the best of their ability.”
Pelland would finish with 60 saves. Olivia Master had two stops.
Addison Hess only had one save in the game, but it was on a lone break in the first period.
“She had to stay mentally ready,” Hyduke said. “It's easy to fall asleep and not be in the game. You learn from every experience. That’s what she had to do, stay focused during the game.”
IF 0 0 0 — 0
HC 3 4 7 — 14
First Period — 1. HC, Aliza Langner (Brynn Babich, Abigail Sullivan), 5:50; 2. HC, Megan Bussey (Monroe Rewertz), 7:27; 3. HC, Evelyn Brodeen (Trista Warmbold), 16:27.
Second Period — 4. HC, Monroe Rewertz (Aune Boben), 7:26; 5. HC, Sullivan (Reese Story, Heidi Rasch), 8:48; 6. HC, Boben (Julia Gherardi, Claire Rewertz), 10:59; 7. HC, Kylie Maki (Lily Renskers, Monroe Rewertz), 12:25.
Third Period — 8. HC, Gherardi, 1:17; 9. HC, Claire Rewertz (Boben, Monroe Rewertz), 2:11; 10. HC, Boben (Story, Gherardi), 6:01; 11. HC, Boben (Kendal Gustavsson), sh, 10:32; 12. HC, Annika Lundell (Monroe Rewertz, Claire Rewertz), 11:39; 13. HC, Monroe Rewertz (Panella Rewertz, Lundell), 12:53; 14. HC, Langner (Renskers), 14:26.
Goalie Saves — International Falls, Mara Pelland 29-24-7—60; Olivia Master x-x-2—2; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 1-0-0—1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Chisholm 59
North Woods 22
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard led all scorers with 23 points as the Bluestreaks downed the Grizzlies on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Hannah Kne and Jordan Temple with 10 each.
Hannah Cheney led North Woods with nine points.,
NW 8 14 — 22
CHS 32 27 — 59
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 3, Helen Koch 2, Brynn Chosa 2, Hannah Kinsey 3, Klana LaRoque 3, Hannah Cheney 9.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 2, Lola Huhta 8, Hannah Kne 10, Jordan Temple 10, Olivia Hutchings 6, Tresa Baumgard 23.
Total Fouls: North Woods 4; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 6-13; Chisholm 3-6; 3-pointers: LaRoque, Cheneym, Huhta 2.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4
Hibbing/Chisholm 3
CLOQUET — The Lumberjacks came back from a 2-1 deficit after one period to down the Bluejackets at the Pine Valley Ice Shelter Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
Greenway 4
Rock Ridge 3
COLERAINE — Carter Cline scored at 15:03 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Raiders to the win over the Wolverines Tuesday at Hodgens-Berardo Arena.
Ezra Carlson, Jace Kammeier and Wyatt Thorson scored for Greenway.
Brant Tiedeman, Ryder Gerulli and Nick Troutwine scored for Rock Ridge.
Nathan Jurgenson had 25 saves for the Raiders. Ian Kangas stopped 24 shots.
RR 0 1 2 — 3
GHS 1 2 1 — 4
First Period — 1. G, Ezra Carlson, 13:49.
Second Period — 2. G, Jace Kammeier, 4:24; 3. G, Wyatt Thorson (Matt Hannah, Gino Troumbly), 8:08; 4. RR, Brant Tiedeman (Ryan Manninen), 13:22.
Third Period — 5. RR, Ryder Gerulli (Sam Troutwine, Rory Cope-Robinson), 9:38; 6. RR, Nick Troutwine (Tiedeman), 11:52; 7. G, Carter Cline (Kammeier, Taevon Wells), 15:03.
Goalie Saves — Rock Ridge, Ian Kangas 9-6-9—24; Greenway, Nathan Jurganson 10-9-6—25.
Penalties — Rock Ridge 2-4; Greenway 2-4.
