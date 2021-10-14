HIBBING — The record might not show it, but the Hibbing High School football team is getting closer and closer to success.
The Bluejackets have been playing tough week-in, week-out, but some inconsistency has been holding Hibbing back.
Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard is hoping all of that changes today when Hibbing takes on Two Harbors, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Sports Complex.
Through all of the ups-and-downs, the Bluejackets have remained optimistic.
“We talk about the good things that have happened even though the scores of the games won’t show that,” Howard said. “We also talk about mindset. We refocus them that way.
“They’ve been doing the job. Now, they have to put it together and finish. We’re close. The boys need to play hard today, and that will make a huge difference in the game.”
Hibbing will be taking on an Agates team that is 4-2 this season and coming off a 12-8 victory over Pine City.
What train does Two Harbors ride to success?
“They’re a hard-nosed team,” Howard said. “They like running the ball, and they keep on attacking you. They’re not going to stop doing that. We have to stop them on the defensive side, and sustain our blocks on the offensive side.
“It’s staying low, reading our keys and not overthinking things. Their backfield will do things to get you to go the wrong way. We have to be smart and follow our keys.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets need to get a running game going, so that will be the emphasis this week.
“We’re trying to do what we do best, and excel at that,” Howard said. “We’ll throw a few things in there every once in a while, but we want to run more than we want to pass this week.”
How successful Hibbing will be at that game plan depends on the offensive line.
At least Howard is getting back one lineman, Alex Henderson.
“This week, our offensive line has progressed a lot on what they’re supposed to be doing,” Howard said. “Getting Alex back will help us. Now, we have that one extra person to give our players some breaks.
“He’s a versatile player, but they have to play together as a unit. We need to be smart on offense, and take advantage of our opportunities and not waste them.”
The game plan will be simple.
“We have to read our keys, and come ready to play a full game,” Howard said. “If we’re winning at the half, that doesn’t mean we’ve got it. We have to be ready to go the entire game.”
