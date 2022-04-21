HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team is learning every time they take the court.
That will be no exception today or Saturday when the Bluejackets host Pine City, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts, then Saturday, Hibbing will host its four-team Hibbing Invite at the Quad Cities Tennis Club, beginning at 2 p.m.
The match against the Dragons could be moved to Virginia at 6 p.m. depending on the weather.
On Saturday, Cambridge-Isanti and Mound-Westonka will join Pine City and Hibbing in the four-team event.
As for the Dragons, Conda isn’t quite sure what to expect.
“They had a good team last year,” Conda said. “I guess I haven’t looked into how many seniors they lost, but I expect them to be good again. I believe our singles players should be competitive with them, but they may have had to rebuild some doubles, too.
“It’s kind of fun going in and not knowing anything for sure.”
Conda doesn’t expect any major lineup changes for the dual meet.
“I’ll play it straight up,” Conda said. “We’re trying to get better, so we need to play it like that. It’s going to be good to get the competition in, and improve at the same time.”
Hibbing has already played five matches, and in each one of them, the Bluejackets have shown steady improvement.
“This is going to be a good test for us, these next three matches,” Conda said. “These are three good teams we’re going to play, and that’s going to help us, too.”
The White Hawks did win the Hibbing Invite last season.
“Mound-Westonka always seems to be a deep team,” Conda said. “They dominated our invite last year, so this is a chance to see some better players. We’re a young team, but we’re learning things every day that are going to help us out.”
Both Cambridge-Isanti and Mound-Westonka are Class AA schools, so the Bluejackets will need to step up their games to be successful.
The same can be said about the Dragons, who are a Class A team.
“I’m hoping that we can compete against these teams, and build some confidence,” Conda said. “Being this young, we don’t believe yet. In singles, we’ll do fine. In doubles, we still have a ways to go. We’ll get there.”
