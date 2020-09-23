Bluejackets come up short against Thunderhawks, 107-74

GRAND RAPIDS — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano knew it was going to be hard to beat Grand Rapids, and he was right.
The Thunderhawks showed their depth as they swam to a 107-74 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool, but in the process, Veneziano found out a lot about his team.
Like Veneziano predicted heading into the meet, Grand Rapids has a deep team.
“They have a lot of good swimmers,” Veneziano said. “We knew we were up against it, but we used this as a tool to make a lineup that pushed our kids.
“I think our kids did a good job rising to the occasion. We got most of our best times of the season coming out of that meet.”
Veneziano liked the fact that when his team got challenged, they didn’t back down from any Grand Rapids’ swimmer.
“When they were going against a much-stronger opponent and it’s clear we’re not going to win, we don’t seem to care,” Veneziano said. “We kept hitting it hard. That is a trait I admire in my athletes, and demand.
“We never give up. We will fight until the very last swim. That’s the way it is. When you get that mentality of why try? It’s out of our control. That produces nothing in the bigger picture. I’m proud of the kids. They went out there and did their jobs.”
Especially Geli Stenson, who won both the 200 freestyle (2:04.44) and 500 freestyle (5:39.64).
“Geli was pushed hard in both of her individual races,” Veneziano said. “A lot of the time, she’s so far out in front, especially in the 500, that there’s nobody there to push her, so she kind of backs off and lets the uncomfortable get to her.
“She was pushed, and she responded. She went under 5:40 in the regular season. She may be the first kid we’ve had in the history of the program to go under 5:40 in the regular season. Even in this weird season, we have some bright spots.”
The Bluejackets also got wins from Macie Emerson in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.75), and the 400 freestyle relay, consisting of Stenson, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes and Ella Kalisch (4:13.98).
“Some of our younger kids had some breakthrough swims as well, so we’re pleased,” Veneziano said. “The outcome, the score, we don’t care. It’s the way we approached it, and how we competed.
“I was hoping for it (time drops, but I didn’t know what to expect.”
Grand Rapids 107, Hibbing 74
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rown Krueger-Barth, Chloe Peterson), 1:58.14; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki), 2:05.29; 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 2:13.88.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.44; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:06.70; 3. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.54.
200 individual medley — 1. Peterson, GR, 2:26.07; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:33.20; 3. St. George, H, 2:36.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Viren, GR, 26.36; 2. Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.59; 3. Verke, 26.63.
Diving — 1. Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 184.30; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 178.60; 3. Kenzie Hebeisen, GR, 169.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:05.61; 2. St. George, H, 1:08.94; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:12.81.
100 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, Gr, 56.29; 2. Petersen, GR, 58.41; 3. Krueger-Barth, GR, 56.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:39.64; 2. Verke, GR, 5:40.89; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 6:05.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Jackson, Viren, Petersen, Rauzi), 1:45.13. 2. Hibbing (St. George, Maki, Emerson, Stenson), 1:49.90; 3. Grand Rapids (Noelle Gunderson, Ada Jackson, Kira Johnson, Selah Smith), 1:55.61.
100 backstroke — 1. Jackson, GR, 1:08.00; 2. Allison Fox, GR, 1:08.65; 3. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:09.42.
100 breaststroke — 1. Emerson, H, 1:22.75; 2. Story, H, 1:28.34; 3. Courtney Massich, H, 1:37.45.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Alaspa, Hughes, Kalisch), 4:13.98; 2. Hibbing (Lily Lantz, Meghan Savage, McCormack, Alison Trullinger), 4:41.05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.