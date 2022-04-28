HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team got caught off guard by an athletic Hermantown squad, and the Bluejackets paid the price.
The Hawks got three singles wins and two doubles wins en route to a 5-2 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda said Hermantown caught his squad by surprise.
“They have some athletes, and they came to play,” Conda said. “They made us hit a lot of balls back, and I don’t think we were quite ready for that.”
The Hawks also had a little more experience than Hibbing, and that showed in a couple of matches.
“You can tell you’re young when you get way ahead and think you’re going to win,” Conda said. “The next thing you know that goes away. You can’t complain about the wind because you can’t make a shot.
“We’re going to learn from that.”
Most of the momentum changed in the doubles matches.
At third doubles, Brady Fosso and Nurzhen Bishenbek had won the first set over Mario Jimenez and Brody Matthews 6-3, then they were ahead 4-1 in the second set.
Jimenez and Matthews rebounded to win set two 6-4, then they took the third set 6-2.
“They were ahead and had the match in hand,” Conda said. “The momentum totally turned around. That’s tennis. That happens. The same thing happened in second doubles.”
At second doubles, Isaiah Hildenbrand and Tyler Fisher lost the first set to Victor Plante and Henry Peterson 6-2, but the Bluejacket duo turned the tables to win the next two sets by identical 6-2 scores.
“They had us going, winning the first easy, and they were ahead in the second,” Conda said. “Then, ‘Boom.’ That turned around. It was mostly attitude. They weren’t having a whole lot of fun out there.
“They made a couple of shots and the next thing you know, they had smiles on their faces. They were running around, and it was a whole different ball game.”
The only problem is that Hermantown took the first doubles contest when Aaron Eyen and Max Plante beat Ricardo Florez and Keaton Petrick 6-4, 6-0.
In singles, Ren Kangas beat Cooper Hendrickson 6-4, 6-4 at the second spot; Sam Swenson downed Jack Gabardi 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3; and Lord Skytta beat Christian Dickson 6-4, 6-1 at fourth singles.
At No. 1 singles, Drew Anderson was his old, steady self as he beat Chase Sams 6-0, 6-2.
“Drew is able to defend well,” Conda said. “You have to beat Drew. We’re still talking about him being more offensive on short balls. He can see when he doesn’t have to do that.
“He’s going to grind it out. He’ll hit 50 balls to win a point.”
Hibbing will be at home against Aitkin today, beginning at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Hermantown 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Chase Sams, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Ben Kangas, HE, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Sam Swenson, HE, def. Jack Gabardi, 7-5, 6-3; No. 4 — Ford Skytta, HE, def. Christian Dickson, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Aaron Eyen-Max Plante, HE, def. Ricardo Florez-Keaton Petrick, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Victor Plante-Henry Peterson, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Mario Jimenez-Brody Matthews, HE, def. Nurshen Bishenbek-Brady Fosso, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Baseball
Cherry 4
North Woods 3
AURORA — The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Grizzlies Thursday at the Mesabi East Baseball Field.
Noah Asuma tossed a five-inning eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking two. Mason Heitzman worked two innings of one-hit ball to get the win. He fanned three and walked two.
Cherry only had five hits, but Isaiah Asuma had two singles, and one RBI. Noah Asuma added two hits and one RBI, and Beau Barry had a double and one RBI. Heitzman also had an RBI.
Panichi started for North Woods. He worked 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, striking out seven and walking two.
Kleppe had two hits and an RBI; Smith had two hits; Rutchasky had two hits; Panichi had one hit and and one RBI; and Burckhardtd had one hit and one RBI.
NW 000 210 0 — 3 9 3
CHS 000 200 2 — 4 5 1
North Woods: L. Panichi (L) and J. Panichi; Cherry: Noah Asuma, Mason Heitzman (6th) (W) and Evan Graves; 2B — Beau Barry.
Baseball
Cherry 7
G/N-K 2
AURORA — Beau Barry tossed 5.1 innings of no-hit ball in leading Cherry to the 7-2 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Wednesday at the Mesabi East Baseball Field.
Barry struck out 14 Titan hitters and walked six. Sam Serna finished up with 1.2 innings of three-hit ball. He fanned one and walked two.
Mason Heitzman had two hits to pace Cherry. Sam Serna had a double, and Nick Serna had a triple and an RBI.
Jake Koskela had one hit and two RBI, and Noah Asuma had one hit and one RBI. Ty Sikkila had a hit and an RBI as well.
Ethan Ambuehl worked 3.2 innings for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. He allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Ezra Carlson worked 2.1 innings, giving up three hits. He fanned two and walked two.
Mathias Neumayer, Matthew Hannah and Cole Donahue had the Titan hits.
GNK 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
CHS 021 202 x — 7 9 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: Ethan Ambuehl (L), Ezra Carlson (4th) and Cole Donahue; Cherry: Beau Barry (W), Sam Serna (6th) and Evan Graves; 2B — Sam Serna; 3B — Nick Serna.
Softball
Hibbing 18
Duluth Denfeld 4
DULUTH — The Bluejackets braved the elements at Wade Fields and beat the Hunters by the 10-run rule in five innings.
No other information was available on the game.
