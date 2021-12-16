HIBBING — At this point of the season, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce has been preparing his team for the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake.
Due to COVID issues, the Big Bear has been canceled, at least for this year, but Pequot Lakes decided to step up and put on a Big-Bear-like tournament.
So the Bluejackets will hit the road to Pequot Lakes today to take part in the 27-team Jackhammer Invite, which begins at 4 p.m. On Saturday, wrestling action starts at 9:30 a.m.
This will definitely give Hibbing some real-time experience.
“You end up with different levels of wrestling and competitors,” Pierce said. “We have a handful in the room nearing elite status, so they need a tough tournament like this to build themselves.
“We look to be competitive.”
One of those wrestlers is Christian Jelle. He is joined by Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Drew Shay.
Two others, Ian Larrabee and Cooper Hendrickson could possibly make some noise at the meet.
“Christian has a legitimate chance to win,” Pierce said. “Bryson could get to the podium, and Thomas has been wrestling tough. With Ian and Cooper, we have to see how their endurance goes.
“Our other wrestlers, it’ll be a nice test to see where they need to be, where their wrestling is at and they get to see some elite wrestlers, too.”
Pierce said there will be 14 brackets with 32 wrestlers in each draw.
It’ll take four-straight wins to get into the finals, but each wrestler could have seven or eight matches before everything is said and done.
It is a double-elimination tournament, so some wrestlers could be done today.
“A goal of ours is to have everybody get one win,” Pierce said. “That gets you into the next day. If we could do that, that would be a positive thing for our team.”
Pierce will be taking 12 wrestlers out of the 14 weight classes, but he believes that each and everyone of them can score points for the team.
“My goal the last four years was to finish in the top 10,” Pierce said. “I think we have the team to do that, if we wrestle. We have four or five guys that could get on the podium. If that happens, we’ll be sitting in the top 15 for sure.
“If we get some other guys to score some points, it’s legitimate. We want to get everyone to the second day, then hopefully, we can score some extra points and not give up any extra points.”
Pierce and his coaching staff will be looking at a few things specifically — takedowns and falls.
“We want to come out of it with more pins than we get pinned,” Pierce said. “We want more takedowns than we get taken down. We talked to the kids about that. We have to be mentally tough and not give up those extra points.
“We’re hoping the kids respond. We worked them hard Wednesday, then backed down on Thursday. They know what happened in the dual meet Tuesday. We’re hoping they respond to the tougher wrestling this weekend.”
