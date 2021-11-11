HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has been on the ice for just under two weeks, including scrimmages last weekend in Grand Rapids.
The Bluejackets will be hosting their own scrimmages today and Saturday, but in between, Hibbing/Chisholm will play for real.
For one reason or another, the Bluejackets will be taking on Roseville Area today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke has been working his team hard, but for a number of different reasons, players haven’t been able to attend those sessions.
“It’s been kind of hit-and-miss to start the season,” Hyduke said. “We’ve had a good turnout, but we still have kids in fall sports. We've been dealing with COVID protocol, so we’ve had a variety of disruptions that have caused a bump in the road.
“The kids that have shown up have come ready to work. They have a great work ethic.”
The Bluejackets showed that in those scrimmages, which went well.
“We held our own,” Hyduke said. “We started both games a little slow, but we finished the second halves well. We have a lot of room for growth. I’m looking forward to seeing where this team will be by the end of the year.”
Hyduke said there’s still a lot of things to work on, and with the absence of some of his players, he’s had a hard time putting his systems in place.
“With the kids being out of practice for different reasons, it’s been hard to get some continuity going,” Hyduke said. “Our lines are always disrupted, but the game doesn’t change, the players do.
“We’re trying to get our systems in place, but at the beginning of every, we start with the basics — defensive coverage, working from the goaltender on out and some forecheck.”
Hyduke has also been working on the power play and penalty kill, but there hasn’t been any consistency with that either.
“It’s been an on-going process,” Hyduke said. “It would be nice to have everyone here, but with the issues we’ve been dealing with, every-other day, it’s been hard to get the continuity that I would have liked to have seen for this time of the year.”
Roseville Area has always been a strong Class AA team, so no matter who plays for Bluejackets, they will have to show up with their A game to beat the Raiders.
“The players available will have to work hard,” Hyduke said “We need to develop some depth on this team, and we still have a tryout process going on. We don’t generally play a game this early in the season.
“It got scheduled there. We usually don’t start until next week. We’ll put our best-foot forward for this weekend, and let the cards play out like they do.”
Hyduke has been so involved with his team that he hasn’t had time to look at Roseville Area, so he’s going into the game with little information about the Raiders.
“I don’t know a lot about them,” he said. “I haven’t had time to do that. I’ve got a lot going on. They’re one of the bigger programs. They’ve always had good depth. They’ve been solid in most areas of the game.
“I don’t expect much to change there. They’re a big Metro school. We put the Class AA schools on our schedule for a reason. I’m hoping that this game will tell us something about our team.”
With that said, Hyduke is only thinking about one thing.
“I’m not worried about what they can do,” he said. “I want to see if we can focus on running the systems we’ve been talking about. I want to see if we can get some growth from last weekend’s scrimmages to this weekend’s game.”
