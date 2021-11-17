HIBBING — Against Roseville Area, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team was a little lax in their defensive zone, and the Raiders made them pay for it.
What a difference a game makes.
Against Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets tightened up their defensive play, and that led to some offense as Hibbing/Chisholm came away with an 8-1 victory over the Wolverines Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was like night-and-day from the Roseville game to the Rock Ridge game.
“Rock Ridge played a good first game, and we took away a lot of the things they wanted to do only because we did what we wanted to do,” Hyduke said. “We stayed within our systems. The biggest thing we improved on was time-and-space.
“Our gap control was better. The things we’ve talked about showed up tonight. We have to keep building on that. They’re not going to be perfect, but we want to keep seeing improvement and effort toward improving.”
That defense held the Wolverines to three shots in the first period.
Hibbing/Chisholm put 12 shots on Rock Ridge goalie Daisy Andrews, and one of those shots went in when Abigail Sullivan wristed a shot from the point over the Wolverines’ sophomore at 14:05 to make it 1-0.
In the second period, the Bluejackets came out and scored just 37 seconds in as Sullivan replicated her first-period goal with another wrist shot that went bar down for a 2-0 lead.
“Sully is a strong girl,” Hyduke said. “She can shoot the puck. What I love about it is it’s a wrist shot, and she still shoots the puck hard. All it is is a quick weight transfer and letting it go. She’s getting good at that.
“Our other D did the same thing when they had the opportunities.”
After that, it was all Bluejackets.
Annika Lundell scored at 3:01, followed by a goal from Aune Boben at 5:06. Julia Gherardi tallied at 10:17, and Claire Rewertz scored at 14:56.
Those six unanswered goals demoralized the Wolverines.
“After they got that first goal, we sat on our heels as far as watching, then we had defensive breakdowns,” Fitzgerald said. “We left the slot wide open, and they capitalized on it.”
“I thought we played fairly decent defense in our first two games, but in this one, they went right through the slot, and there was nobody there. Anybody who gets an unmolested shot from the slot, should score.”
Rock Ridge was able to get on the board at 16:30 of the period when Natalie Bergman scored on a 5-on-3 power play, but Fitzgerald had to find a way to keep his team engaged in the game after that five-goal outburst, but it wasn’t going to be easy.
“It was tough because they were down,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a team effort. We had to pick each other up and keep going. Let’s just win one-shift-at-a-time. You have to start somewhere when you get five unanswered goals scored on you.”
“We had to back out there and leave the game better than you found it, shift-for-shift. I told them to go out in the third period and have a strong period, win the period. I thought we played better in the third period. We don’t quit. Our feet kept moving. That second period was a tough one on us.”
The Wolverines may have played better, but the Bluejackets got the only two goals of the period.
Rewertz got her second of the game at 4:45, then Brynn Babich scored her first varsity goal at 11:05 to end the scoring.
“The way the kids pull for each other is amazing,” Hyduke said. “We got her the game puck, and the whole team cheered when she got her puck. Her smile was the width of the room.
“Brynn got an opportunity because of the way she played in the JV game. I tell the girls that if they work hard in the JV game, it gets you an opportunity to be on the bench. She had a great game in the JV game, and she deserved a chance to come on the bench.”
Addison Hess stopped 14 shots for the win.
Andrews had 34 stops, and Nola Kwiatkowski had 12 saves.
RR 0 1 0 — 1
HC 1 5 2 — 8
First Period — 1. HC, Abigail Sullivan (Julia Gherardi), 14:05.
Second Period — 2. HC, Sullivan (Annika Lundell, Megan Bussey), :37; 3. HC, Lundell (Sullivan, Bussey), 3:01; 4. HC, Aune Boben (Gherardi), 5:06; 5. HC, Gherardi (Addison Hess), 10:17; 6. HC, Claire Rewertz (Lundell, Bussey), 14:56; 7. RR, Natalie Bergman (Ayla Troutwine, Kylie Barazelli), pp, 16:30.
Third Period — 8. HC, Claire Rewertz (Boben), 4:45; 9. HC, Brynn Babich (Boben, Reese Story), 11:05.
Goalie Saves — Rock Ridge, Daisy Andrews 12-17-5—34; Nola Kwiatkowski x-x-12—12.
Penalties — Rock Ridge 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.