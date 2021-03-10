HIBBING — At the beginning of the season, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team had that goal of playing for the Iron Range Conference championship.
The Bluejackets will get that chance today when they host Virginia, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena..
The Blue Devils have 15 conference points, while Hibbing/Chisholm has 13.
A Virginia win gives it the out-right title. A Bluejacket win, and the Blue Devils and Hibbing/Chisholm share the title.
Needless to say, it’s going to be an exciting IRC contest.
“This is something we had hoped for at the beginning of the year,” Hibbing coach Eric Rewertz said. “This was one of our goals, to be in a position in this last game to win the title.
“After the last two years, we haven’t had a lot of success, so this is exciting for all of them. I’m proud of the boys with how hard they’ve worked and the opportunity they have in front of them.”
The Bluejackets already own a 4-2 victory over Virginia on Feb. 9, but the Blue Devils jumped on Hibbing/Chisholm right away, taking an early 1-0 lead.
“To our credit, the guys battled back and got the lead,” Rewertz said. “They came at us hard in the third period, and we expect them to play that way this time. I do believe that we’re similar teams.
“We both have a lot of depth. I can see both teams playing three lines, and our goaltending is similar. We’re mirror-images of one another. Our attributes, the power play and penalty kill, are similar. I expect it to be a good game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm has started some games slow, so Rewertz is hoping that doesn’t happen again.
“I expect us to be ready for this one,” he said. “We’ve set goals for the season, and this was one of our goals. Hopefully, we play the way we need to play. If we do that, it’ll be a great game.”
The Blue Devils have the ability to score goals, so the Bluejackets’ defense will have to be solid.
“We have to take care of the puck in our end, but I think this game will be won through the neutral zone,” Rewertz said. “They have team speed as do we. It’s getting pucks out when you’re in trouble in your zone.
“That will be a key for both teams.”
Offensively, Hibbing/Chisholm has done a good job getting pucks on net in its last three games. That will have to continue against Virginia.
“The guys have done a good job getting traffic in front on the net,” Rewertz said. “When you do that, it’s tough to see pucks coming through. We’ve also been good at going high-to-low, and creating lanes to get those pucks through.”
According to Rewertz, it shouldn’t take much to get his team up for this game, but with three games in four days, will that have any effect on this contest?
“They’ve handled it well,” Rewertz said. “In those two games, we got it set up to use our depth, so that won’t be an issue going into the game. We’ve done everything we’ve need to do to get ourselves set up for this opportunity with Virginia.
“We want to leave a legacy. That’s been our motto since the beginning of the season. We have a banner hanging outside our locker room, and there would be nothing better than to hang this up, whether we’re co-IRC champs or not. Everybody knows how important this game is. The boys will be ready.”
