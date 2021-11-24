HIBBING — In two previous games, the North Shore High School girls hockey team hadn’t seen speed like it did against Hibbing/Chisholm.
The Storm got caught off guard by the Bluejackets’ speed early in the game, and they never recovered.
Hibbing/Chisholm got two goals from Julia Gherardi, then the Bluejackets put the clamps down defensively en route to a 6-0 high school girls hockey victory over North Shore Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Storm coach Zachary Vieau said his team wasn’t ready for the quickness Hibbing/Chisholm showed against his team.
“At the beginning, it was a little bit of a shock for some of our younger girls,” Vieau said. “I told the girls that if Hibbing is one thing every year it’s a solid team from top to bottom. This year, they have some top players, but their three lines are always good.
“We have three seniors and three juniors. We’re still a young team. We started with International Falls, then Litchfield and now Hibbing. It’s progressively gotten faster in every single game. Hibbing is a good team, a well-coached team.”
That speed led to the Bluejackets’ first goal as Aune Boben scored on a bar-down backhander at 1:15 of the first period, then Gherardi got her first goal at 15:36 to make it 2-0.
“We were a much faster team,” Hyduke said. “Our kid worked hard. We got a little undisciplined, but sometimes, that happens when you do things consistently. You kind of get out of your systems.
“We talked about staying focused, and doing the right things. I thought some of our goals were nice. I thought we had some other nice plays. We had some good backchecks. We didn’t give up a break-away or anything like that. We had a couple of advantage rushes, but we had support on them.”
The Bluejackets only gave up four shots in the first minutes 17 minutes of play.
Vieau knew it was going to be a large mountain to climb to get back into the game.
“When you’re starting from behind and it comes out that fast, it’s always tough,” Vieau said. “You have to switch everything up when you start blind. This was, by far and away, the fastest game we’ve played.
“Slowly during the game, we started getting more used to it. It’ll be a much more competitive game the second time. We’ll see. It went well for the most part.”
The Bluejackets continued their domination in the second period as Claire Rewertz scored at 1:26, then Gherardi got her second goal at 3:58 to make it 4-0.
Even though Hyduke knew his team was faster, he said that two bigger tests are coming up on the weekend.
“Overall, I was happy,” Hyduke said. “It’s a hard game to gauge. We’ll find out where we are this weekend when we go against Blaine and White Bear Lake, big AA schools. That’s when we’ll find out where we are.
“We were able to get some extra kids in. That was a good thing. You have to feel happy when the kids have success.”
In the third period, Megan Bussey scored at 3:44, followed up by a power-play goal off the stick of Panella Rewertz for her first career varsity goal.
“That whole play, from winning the faceoff, to going to the point and we preach shoot low so if you don’t score, at least there’s going to be a rebound,” Hyduke said. “The angle she shot from, Panella was ready. She had her stick on the ice.
“You couldn’t draw it up any better. She caught it, released it and it was gone. I was happy for her.”
Hess would stop 11 shots to earn her first shutout of the season.
“For the most part it was,” Hyduke said. “There were a lot of things that we did well. There were a lot of things in this game that we got away with that we need to clean up as we move forward.
“Overall, I thought the kids did some nice things during the game.”
Storm goalie Harper Powell had 37 stops.
NS 0 0 0 — 0
HC 2 2 2 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Aune Boben (Julia Gherardi), 1:15; 2. HC, Gherardi (Boben, Reese Story), 15:36.
Second Period — 3. HC, Claire Rewertz, 1:26; 4. HC, Gherardi (Claire Rewertz, Abigail Sullivan), 3:58.
Third Period — 5. HC, Megan Bussey (Gherardi, Boben), 3:44; 6. HC, Panella Rewertz (Annika Lundell), pp, 13:46.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Harper Powell 18-6-13—37; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 4-3-4—11.
Penalties — North Shore 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
