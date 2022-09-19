HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team could have been down a goal just five minutes into the contest, but Aella White turned the tide of the game with one big save.
That stop kick-started the Bluejackets as they came away with a 3-0 victory over Mesabi East Area Monday at Vic Power Field.
It was Hibbing/Chisholm’s second win of the season, but Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist knows his team was fortunate to get the victory.
“It feels good, but the start of the game was a little rough,” Neist said. “We conceded a PK right away, and had that gone in, it would have changed the course of the game. Luckily, our goalie came up with a clutch save.
“At the half, we were able to make some adjustments.”
That penalty kick came early in the first half, but White was Johnny-on-the-spot and knocked it away from the goal.
“We’re lucky our goalie was on it, and was able to come up huge,” Neist said. “Those two goals could have changed the entire tide of the game. We’re lucky that she came up huge for us.”
Giants coach Sue Bennett would have liked to have seen her team take the lead, but she wasn’t sure how much it affected the game.
“I don’t think it did much to change the momentum of the game because we were just getting started,” Bennett said. “For us, that would have been big if we did get up by one. We got unlucky. It got saved.”
The Bluejackets got on the board when Ciri Thompson found the back of the net during the 17th minute of play.
“That (PK) was a wake-up call we needed,” Neist said. “We were lackadaisical coming in, and that was, ‘Oh, oh, we have to go now.’ We got that wake-up call without having to go down 1-0.”
According to Bennett, going down by one didn’t have an affect on her team.
“We had some opportunities,” Bennett said. “We got down there and got some shots off. They worked hard the whole game. They never gave up.”
Hibbing/Chisholm took that 1-0 lead into halftime, but all Neist could think of was how many missed opportunities his team had in the first half.
“We could have been up by more,” Neist said. “I applauded them by telling them, ‘Yes, we’re winning and that’s good.’ We’ve struggled to score goals, so it’s nice to have one up on the scoresheet.
“We could have had more. I was looking at that, too.”
The Bluejackets did get the insurance goals they needed when Brynn Babich scored twice in the second half at the 65th and 71st minutes, respectively.
Neist liked the way his team stayed patient before scoring those goals.
“Mesabi East came out well in the second half, and they were ready for us,” Neist said. “It was important that we kept working. It showed. We put in the effort, and we got the reward of scoring right after that.”
Mesabi East Area did get another shot at a penalty kick, but once against, White saved the day, keeping her shutout intact.
“It happens,” Bennett said. “Sometimes the goalie makes the right decision on which way to go. We got unlucky.”
White finished with nine saves. Marissa Anderson had 15 stops for the Giants.
