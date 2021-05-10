HIBBING — No seniors. No problem.
Hibbing High School had its senior awards night Monday, so the Bluejackets didn’t have a full complement of players.
It didn’t matter as Hibbing still rapped out 15 hits in a 19-0 high school softball victory over Chisholm at Bennett Park Field.
The Bluejackets put together a nine-run second inning and an eight-run third inning to end the game after 3 ½ innings.
“Our girls responded well,” Hibbing assistant coach Billy Bussey said. “Our seniors had their awards night tonight, so we sent them there. Last year, they had a Power-Point presentation sent out. This year it was go enjoy your class, and a couple of our juniors were out.
“We got a chance to play a lot of our younger girls, so that was a positive in this game. Even though it was 19-0, the girls got to see some at bats and play in the field.”
After Hibbing pitcher Aune Boben struck out the side the first inning, the Bluejackets went to work, scoring two runs.
Both Reese Aune and Madison St. George knocked in a runs when they both reached on errors.
That set the stage for the second inning, which started with a double off the bat of Abigail Sullivan, who took third on a wild pitch. Rylie Forbord walked, then Lexi Munger followed with a sacrifice fly.
After a single by Monroe Rewertz, Boben hit a run-scoring single, then Emma Kivela hit an infield single. Aune walked to force home a run. St. George reached on another error to force home a run.
Bella Scaia walked with the bases loaded, then Sullivan knocked in two runs with her second double of the inning.
The final run scored on the back end of a double steal.
In the third, St. George had a two-run single, Scaia a two-run double and knocking in one run apiece were Munger with a single, Aune with a walk and Rewertz with a single.
“They threw two different pitchers, so I was pleased with our at bats,” Bussey said. “We could have hit the ball better. They bobbled a few. We have the tougher part of our schedule coming up, and I would have liked to have seen some better hits.
“A lot of our younger girls got to play, so that was the positive for the day.”
The Bluestreaks got their lone hit in the third, a single by Sofie Anderson, but they did put the ball in play enough to cause three Bluejacket errors.
“All I ever ask them to do is barrell up the ball, put it in play and make it hard for the defense,” Quirk said. “We’ve had a successful season thus far. We have more wins than we typically have during a season. We don’t have a team full of super stars, but we have a team that’s learning and growing, which is what we look for every season.
“They’re putting some things together. Some of the things we’re working on in practice are starting to show up in games. Today was one those days when nothing went in our favor.”
Aune finished with nine strikeouts.
Sofie Anderson started for Chisholm, tossing two innings. She gave up eight hits and walked three. Courtney Anderson pitched one inning, allowing six hits. She walked three.
“When you’re against a pitcher like that… She’s going to be hard to put runs up on,” Quirk said. “This benefits us. You know that there are caliber of pitchers and teams out there like this one. Cherry is the same kind of team.
“We can learn from things that happen in a loss. We can pick out some of the good things that we did that we haven’t done in the past. It’s a game. We’re happy to be here in the COVID season.”
CHS 000 0 — 0 1 5
HHS 2 9 8 — 19 15 3
Chisholm: Sofie Anderson (L), Courtney Anderson (3rd) and Kaija Gams; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Scaia, Sullivan 2; 3B — Boben.
Baseball
Cherry 10
Littlefork-Big Falls 1
LITTLEFORK — Noah Asuma had two hits and three RBI as the Tigers beat the Vikings on the road Monday.
Asuma had a double and triple in four at bats. Beau Barry had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Kaleb Rinerson had two hits. Evan Graves had two hits and two RBI.
Nick Peterson got the pitching win, tossing seven innings of five-hit ball. He struck out nine.
Pendergast and Thydean both had two hits for Littlefork-Big Falls.
Erickson took the loss, tossing five innings. He allowed 11 hits, struck out five and walked three. Maish threw two innings, giving up two hits and striking out one.
CHS 202 320 1 — 10 13 3
LFBF 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
Cherry: Nick Peterson (W) and Evan Graves; Littlefork-Big Falls: Erickson (L), Maish (6th) and Larson; 2B — Noah Asuma, Mason Perkovich, Trevor Graves, Pendergast; 3B — Noah Asuma, Beau Barry.
