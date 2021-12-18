HIBBING - The Hibbing High School boys basketball team had their sights set on stopping one player against Cloquet — Conner Barney.
Barney would score 39 points, but that didn’t stop the Bluejackets as Hibbing got 31 points from Ayden McDonald and 20 from Zach Rusich to cruise to an 82-60 victory over the Lumberjacks Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing's senior guard Zach Rusich opened the scoring for both teams with an early 3-point basket.
The Lumberjacks answered with a basket from Barney to make it 3-2, but that would be the last time Cloquet was within one possession.
The Bluejackets went on a 19-0 run that saw Rusich's scorching start continue by adding another 10 points. Ayden McDonald scored seven points and Jacob Jensrud also added a basket.
Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald was content with his team's start against a Section 7AAA rival.
"Cloquet is definitely in the conversation of the top teams in our section," McDonald said. "It was a nice start."
The Bluejackets were coming off a longer-than-expected break between games, and McDonald knew a solid start in this game was going to be necessary.
"It had been a week since we played,” McDonald said. “To jump out in front like that is always nice because it settles the guys down."
Cloquet finally got back on the board with another basket by Barney, but the Bluejackets came back with a three of their own.
The rest of the first half proved to be Barney vs. Hibbing.
The Cloquet senior scored his team's first 17 points, and he was the only player to make a field goal in the first half. The Lumberjack's remaining point came from an Alec Turnbull free throw. The Bluejackets ended the first half leading 47-18.
McDonald knew Barney would be the focal point of Cloquet's offense because he is a talented player.
"Barney's a monster," McDonald said. "He is very physical with good footwork and gets up very well. We knew we had to get to spots, and I think when we got a little tired, we were late to spots to try and take him out of the game."
The Bluejackets are currently running the gauntlet of trying to stop talented bigs.
Before Cloquet and Barney, Hibbing played against Eveleth-Gilbert and was tasked with stopping Will Bittmann.
McDonald hopes his team learns what it takes to take those types of players out of the game as the season marches on.
"If we're quick to a spot and beat the bigger, more physical guy to that spot, you can take away a lot of what they are doing,” McDonald said. “That can nullify the size advantage a little bit. We were good against Bittmann with Eveleth, and we had some solid flashes of that today."
In the second half, Ayden McDonald opened the scoring for the Bluejackets, then Barney and McDonald traded and-one opportunities bringing the score to 52-21.
Alex Chacich grew Hibbing's lead to 54-21 with another basket.
Two minutes into the second half, Turnbull made a three-point shot becoming the second Lumberjack to make a field goal.
The Cloquet offense started to spread out after that basket.
Seth Rothamel and Joseph Bailey found their way onto the scoresheet, but there was no coming back from the deficit.
Hibbing cruised to the end of the game with the 22-point victory.
Joining McDonald and Rusich in double figures was Jensrud with 13.
Barney was the only Lumberjack player to hit double figures.
CHS 18 42 - 60
HHS 47 35 - 82
Cloquet: Conner Barney 39; Joe Bailey 8, Seth Rothamel 4, Alec Turnbull 6, Caleb Hansen 3.
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 31, Zach Rusich 20, Jacob Jensrud 13, Carson Brown 9, Dane Mammenga 9.
Free Throws: Cloquet 5-9; Hibbing 6-10; Total Fouls: Cloquet 11; Hibbing: 14; Fouled Out: None; Three-pointers: Rusich 4, McDonald 3, Brown, Mammenga, Jensrud, Bailey, Turnbull, Hansen.
