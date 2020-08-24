HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team is only six days into their season, but the Bluejackets will already be taking a big test.
That’s because Hibbing will be taking on perennial Section 7A champions Virginia, beginning at 11 a.m., today at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda is looking forward to this early-season matchup.
“It’s a great way to start the season,” Conda said. “I’m just happy we’re having a season. I believe we’re a little ahead of schedule.
“Most of the girls were hitting this summer. You could tell that we’re ready. They’re nervous, and I love to see that. That means it means something to them. Those butterflies, that’s wonderful. If you’re not nervous about something, why bother? I like to see that.”
The Blue Devils have dominated Section 7A over the last few years, but they have lost their No. 1 and No. 2 players, Anna Seitz and Ava Warren.
Even so, Conda said Virginia, which also has a new coach, will still be a force for his team.
“They’re going to be a different team this year, but they should have some decent depth,” Conda said. “They may have lost their one and two singles players, but their No. 3 (Mary Skorich) was good.
“I’m sure she’ll be their No. 1 player, and I’m sure they will have a solid team.”
Conda already has his lineup set.
Abigail Sullivan will be at No. 1 singles; Megan Bussey at No. 2; Mercedes Furin at No. 3; and Claire Rewertz No. 4.
“We should be solid one through four,” Conda said. “They can all hit the ball. They all have quite a bit of experience. In the past, the difference was their one and two singles. We did well at doubles. We’re looking forward to this.”
At doubles, Maddie Rewertz and Annika Lundell will be at No. 1; Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri at No. 2; and Bella Vincent and Opal Valeri at No. 3.
“Maddie and Annika played quite a bit of doubles together last year,” Conda said. “If they play anywhere near the way they did at the end of the last season, we should get good results. Today, I want to see the basics.
“I want them to be consistent with their serves, and get their first return back. We haven’t gone further than that, serve and return. At first doubles, I want them to get to the net as much as they can. At second and third, it’s about serves, returns and good movement.”
If attending the meet, wear masks, and follow social distancing protocol. There will be no bleachers, so bring chairs.
