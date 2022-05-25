HIBBING — Last year, the Hibbing High School softball team made a run in the Section 7AAA playoffs that ended just one game from the finals.
This season, can the Bluejackets go on a similar run?
Only time will tell, but No. 5 seeded Hibbing does open Section 7AAA play today, traveling to North Branch to take on the No. 4 seeded Vikings, beginning at 4 p.m.
The Bluejackets finished with an 13-6 record with first-year coach Kadee Vesledahl at the helm of the team.
“It was a good season,” Vesledahl said. “We had snowstorms and snow days, but we slowly got outside. We scrambled for turf, then we finally played a home game late. I’m proud with how they rolled with the punches.
“Honestly, we became accustomed to the gym. It was all about adaptability. They had coaches that were there for years, and they had to get used to someone new coming into the program. They were adaptable. They were ready to learn.”
Vesledahl was fortunate to have one person in place — Aune Boben in the pitcher’s circle.
That’s the one area Vesledahl feels comfortable with heading into the playoffs.
“Aune will hold her own,” Vesledahl said. “That’s what we need her to do. We need our defense to go above-and-beyond.”
That’s because the Bluejackets averaged four errors per game.
“If we do that in the playoffs, we’ll be going home,” Vesledahl said. “We didn’t have a set defense for a while because I was moving people around to see who would rise up. We need them to rise up during the playoffs.”
Offensively, Hibbing has put up some big numbers, so they’re ready for the challenge North Branch will provide.
“Against Greenway and Esko, those were our best bats we’ve had all year,” Vesledahl said. “They’ve created themselves a motto, ‘BOG, Balls on ground.’”
The Vikings come into the game with a 10-9 record, but the Vikings are the defending Section 7AA champions.
Vesledahl doesn’t know much about them, however.
“They play with high intensity,” Vesledahl said. “They went to state last year, so they have to have something. We have to be prepared for what their pitcher is like. She lives on the outside corners, so we have to toe up and put the ball on the ground.
“They do have two hitters that hit home runs, but if Aune has her stuff working, we’ll be A-OK.”
If the Bluejackets get runners on base, Vesledahl will do whatever she needs to do to get runs across the plate, especially early on in the game.
“We have to do what we always do, get Aune on, then move her over,” Vesledahl said. “Megan (Bussey) has crazy RBI numbers, and Emma (Kivela) leads the league in sacrifice bunts.
“We have to keep chipping away. I don’t think there will be one big inning. We have to get one or two in each inning.”
Vesledahl is looking forward to her first foray into the playoffs with her new team.
“I’ve liked the grit they’ve had going into these last few weeks,” Vesledahl said. “Anybody can beat anybody in this section. Why not us?”
