HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School baseball team wants to advance in the playoffs, the Bluejackets have to shore up their defense and pitching.
Hibbing doesn’t have a long time to do that as the Bluejackets travel to North Branch to take on the Vikings, beginning at 4 p.m. today in a Section 7AAA first-round contest.
Hibbing finished the season with a 5-12 mark and received the No. 6 seed in the tournament. North Branch is the No. 3 seed.
Some of this isn’t surprising to Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel.
“We knew coming in that our junior class was a good-sized class with some inexperience,” Wetzel said. “We’re young. We only have three seniors. You’re seeing that a little bit with the juniors and sophomores.
“Between that and the way the spring shook out, being a younger team, you saw that inconsistency. There were some games we could have stayed in, but we didn’t.”
What was the biggest problem?
“Coming down the stretch, we walked too many guys,” Wetzel said. “When you have multiple walks in a game, then similarly, the number of errors we had, you can’t do that and win games.
“In our last game, we had six errors. You can’t give opponents two extra innings of outs.”
With the tournament being a double-elimination format, Wetzel likes his starting rotation with Beau Frider, Luke Nelson, Keeghan Fink and Logan Gietzen, who is usually used in late-inning situations.
“If things go well, we want our starters to go deep into the game,” Wetzel said. “We like Logan on the back end, finishing games off.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets have had a habit of leaving too many runners on base.
“This is one area where we need to step up,” Wetzel said. “We’re the lowest run-scoring team in the section. We’re almost a run lower than anybody else. We’re struggling to swing the bats. We need guys to step up in a big situation.
“If we can get on the board early, we can get comfortable and put pressure on the other team.”
Hibbing must shore up its defense to advance.
“If you throw strikes and make the plays you’re supposed to, it’s quite simple,” Wetzel said. “It gets complex when you don’t do that. We had balls in the air that should have been caught, ground balls we should have picked up and we were throwing to the wrong bases.
“That all matters. If you make the routine plays, and a few that aren’t routine, the game becomes simple.”
The Bluejackets and Vikings, who are 11-9 this season, met on April 9, with North Branch winning 8-4.
“Traditionally, they are solid defensively,” Wetzel said. “They won’t make too many mistakes. We saw one of their better arms, and we got to him early, but he settled down and finished out the game.
“They’re not going to give up many runs, and like most good teams, in the top of their order they have some guys that swing it well.”
Which is why Hibbing will have to be at the top of its game to advance in the winner’s bracket.
“We’ve said it down the stretch that our most difficult opponent is ourselves,” Wetzel said. “If we handle that, we’ll be OK. We’ll be able to stick in games with teams seeded higher. The longer you stick around, the pressure builds on that team.
“We have to get on the board early, then play good, quality defense. Making a play or two will make a big difference.”
