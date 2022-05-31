HIBBING — Can the Hibbing High School boys track team break a dry spell that has lasted approximately seven years?
That question will be answered beginning today when the Bluejackets take part in the Section 7AA Track and Field Meet, which is being held in North Branch.
Field events will begin at 11 a.m., with the running events starting at noon.
There will be four finals during the meet, the 3200, pole vault, triple jump and shot put.
“Seeding-wise, we’re sitting in good shape in three of those events,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We should be competitive.”
In the shot put, Aiden Shepherd, a sophomore, is seeded No. 9, so he must improve his position to score team points for Hibbing.
In the triple jump, Jacob Jensrud and Amari Manning could possibly advance to state.
“The top four seeds, they’re just two inches apart,” Plese said. “Jacob is one of those guys, with Amari being about a foot off of that. On a good day, you never know what will happen. They’re both seeded in the top six.
“We should score a bevy of points there, with the potential of sending a triple jumper down to state. That’s their goal. They know where they’re sitting.”
In the pole vault, Austin Pierce and Ethan Roy are seeded second and third, respectively.
“One of those, ideally, is jumping at state,” Plese said. “They have to be ready to perform. The heat sheets came out early, and we talked to the team about that. It’s just a piece of paper right now, so they have to show up and perform.
“Whether they’re in the top two or just outside of that, it’s all about who shows up ready to go.”
In the 3200, Ethan Aune, Jack Bottoms and Oliver Stevens will represent Hibbing.
“These guys are young and raw,” Plese said. “We’re looking to build a base to go off of moving forward. Two of these guys are in their first year of track. They don’t have that experience at his level.
“We’re trying to build something here.”
The rest of the running events will hold preliminary races to set up the finals for Saturday.
In the 100, Manning will run in the 100; Jensrud and Logan Drews in the 200; Finn Eskeli in the 400; and Dallas Swart in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
“Amari should advance, and Jacob and Logan both have a chance to advance,” Plese said. “Finn will have his work cut out for him, but we have a tough hurdler in Dallas. He’s in the top five in both hurdle events.
“We’re looking for Dallas to advance to Saturday, then we’ll see what happens.”
The last Bluejacket to advance to state was Joey Fenstermacher.
With the new three-class system, it gives Hibbing a better chance to advance athletes to state.
“We fought for this, so hopefully, it motivates the kids to see they have a chance to go to state,” Plese said. “We’re overdue. It’ll take some adjusting and figuring things out, but we’re looking forward to it.
“Hopefully, we’re making regular plans to get a couple of kids down there a year.”
