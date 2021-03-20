HIBBING — Peyton Taylor didn’t crack one of the top three lines on the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team until late in the season.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz won’t be able to take him out of the lineup.
Taylor, who is only a sophomore, scored the first and biggest goal of his high-school career in helping lead Hibbing/Chisholm to a 4-1 victory over Greenway in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Taylor’s ascension to the varsity team didn’t come by accident.
“I worked a lot harder,” Taylor said. “I practiced a lot more. I put my mind set to it this year. I wanted to get that goal, and I got it. It feels amazing. I’m glad to play with a team like this.”
He hasn’t disappointed Rewertz at all.
“We had some injuries and some other things over the course of the year, and he’s filled in when he’s had to,” Rewertz said. “He's done a good job. Again tonight, he showed up and played a good game when we needed him.
“He’s a great skater, he handles the puck well and he shoots. He gets the puck off quick when he’s in the slot area. He’s done a lot of things for us.”
Both teams were searching for a break in the early going, and the Raiders were the first team to catch one.
Brody Jorgenson intercepted a clearing attempt at the blue line. He skated in and wristed a shot bar down on Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Brayden Boyer at 11:57 to make it 1-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm killed off the remaining minutes of a penalty it took at the end of the first period to start the second, then the Bluejackets’ offense started kicking it into gear.
Joe Allison finally beat Greenway goalie Nathan Jurgansen at 6:22 to tie it 1-1.
Allison did exactly what Rewertz expects out of him, come through in crucial situations.
“He’s a senior,” Rewertz said. “It’s great leadership. It was an individual effort where he went hard, the puck got blocked, he followed up the rebound and that’s what you want to see out of your senior.”
That’s when Taylor took over.
He knocked in a rebound at 6:46 to make it 2-1 for his first varsity goal, and more importantly, game-winning goal.
“It felt amazing, really good,” Taylor said. “Beau (Frider) set up (Kasey) Kemp nice. Kemp fanned on the shot, left a rebound and I buried it.”
Conner Willard got into the act at 12:15 when he wristed a shot past Jurgansen for a power-play tally to make it 3-1 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a two-goal lead heading into the third period.
“I felt a lot better than if it had been a one-goal lead,” Rewertz said. “What I liked about that is we were playing three lines. We had more depth. I was hoping we’d get up by a couple and be able to use that depth to our advantage.”
The Bluejackets let that depth take over, not giving the Raiders too many good scoring chances.
Hibbing/Chisholm did kill off a power play late in the game, then Blake Frider hit an empty net at 16:38 to seal the deal.
The Bluejackets are now off to play Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Center.
Boyer stopped 22 shots, while Jurgansen stopped 30 shots.
GHS 1 0 0 — 1
HC 0 3 1 — 4
First Period — 1. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Aiden Rajala), 11:57.
Second Period — 2. HC, Joe Allison, 6:22; 3. HC, Peyton Taylor (Kasey Kemp, Beau Frider), 6:46; 4. HC, Conner Willard (Tristen Babich, Ethan Lund), pp, 12:15.
Third Period — 5. HC Blake Frider (Allison), en, 16:38.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurgansen 9-13-8—30; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 7-6-8—22.
Penalties — Greenway 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
