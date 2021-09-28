HIBBING — After a tough game with Hermantown on Monday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had to regroup to take on an always-tough Proctor team.
The Bluejackets were missing some veterans, so some of Coach Jen Forer’s younger players had to step up and take on vital roles on the varsity team.
Those players, along with the veterans, toughed out a 3-2 double overtime victory over the Rails Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Forer couldn’t have been more pleased with the way her team battled.
“I’m proud of the effort today,” Forer said. “We were missing some starters. We had some younger guys come in and fill those roles. The older guys showed leadership and helped them out on the field.
“I’m proud of the effort they had today.”
Both teams had trouble finding the net in the early going, but Proctor was able to get on the board at the 27:01 mark when Kayden Rengo found mesh, but the Bluejackets’ Alex Chacich continued his hot hand by tying the game at 34:42.
“That was huge,” Forer said. “They worked so hard Monday. We had a physical game. It shows that persistence pays off. Alex, he had his chances, and he stuck with it. He carried it in there and put the ball in the net.
“That lifted our spirits. We needed something to give us some energy because we had been expending so much energy. That goal brought us to life.”
At the half, Forer told her team to be ready for anything and those words rang through as Hibbing/Chisholm took advantage of a Rails’ error to net the go-ahead goal by Jacob Jensrud at 44:21 to take a 2-1 lead.
“We talk about being ready, crashing the net and never giving up,” Forer said. “Jacob, that was a perfect example. He had three touches before he actually had the touch that put it in the net.
“He never gave up. We had other guys in position, too, if there would have been a rebound farther out, we had some attackers in position, too. The things we’ve been working on all year are starting to be shown during the game.”
Now, Hibbing/Chisholm had to hang onto a lead, but the Bluejackets haven’t had a lot of experience with that.
Things were holding true to form until the 69:02 mark when Andrew Reyelts knocked home the tying goal.
“We were trying to ride out that lead,” Forer said. “Sometimes, the other team gets a lucky break. To respond and hold them so that we could get to overtime was huge.
“Sometimes, especially in a game where you’ve worked so hard and you’re tired, you might not be able to get back at it after that goal. It was good to see them keep working and pressing to get that lead back.”
The Bluejackets seemed to have all of the momentum heading into the first overtime session and it showed as Chacich netted one at the 82:10 mark for the lone goal of the two five-minute extra sessions to give Hibbing/Chisholm the victory.
“Some of the guys didn’t realize that they had to play both of the overtime periods,” Forer said. “We couldn’t let down with our energy when we went into the second five minute period.
“We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to work on possessing the ball and working the clock. I’m happy we were able to do that and hold on.”
PHS 1 1 0 0 — 2
HC 1 1 1 0 — 3
First Half — 1. P, Kayden Rengo, 27:01; 2. HC, Alex Chacich, 34:42.
Second Half — 3. HC, Jacob Jensrud, 44:21; 4. P, Andrew Reyelts, 69:02.
First Overtime — 5. HC, Chacich, 82:10.
Second Overtime — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, Collin Aho NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer, NSA.
