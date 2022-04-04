ELK RIVER — The Hibbing High School boys tennis opened their season with a 1-2 record at the Elk River Quadrangular Saturday.

The Bluejackets lost 7-0 to Elk River, then they were defeated by Alexandria 5-2.

Hibbing closed out the day with a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Bluejacket coach Gary Conda was pleasantly surprised by how his team performed for their first time outside this season.

“We were fighting the cold and wind, but as I thought as the day went on, we got a heck of a lot better,” Conda said. “I did juggle the doubles lineup quite a bit. I was doing a lot of experimenting, trying to find the right combinations.

“You could see the improvement from one match to the next. I like what I saw today. Everyone competed hard. They were tired, but they all got better. I have a talented group here.”

In the win over Lightning Drew Anderson won at first singles, beating Blayne Mortenson 6-2, 6-1. Cooper Hendrickson beat Alex Frimanslund 6-4, 6-1 at second singles, and Tristen Babich downed Caiden MacLean 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

At fourth singles, Jack Gabardi beat Gus Drennan 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Benny Galli and Ricardo Florez beat Ben Schroeder and Jack Sander 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

Grand Rapids/Greenway got wins from Luc Dulong and Zachary Lagergren over Isaiah Hildenbrand and Christian Dickson 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at first doubles, and the second doubles team of Jens Kaldahl and Justin Kerr beat Ben Molick and Murzhan Bishenbek 6-0, 6-1.

Against the Cardinals, Anderson won at first singles, beating Peiter Mulder 6-1, 6-0, and Babich and Gabardi won at first doubles, downing Blake Svee and Brennan Lattimer 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Alexandria got singles wins from Owen Gilbertson over Hendrickson 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Cole Haabala over Hildenbrand 6-2, 6-1; and Ryan Meuwissen over Dickson 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

In doubles, Jeff Rodewald and Coltan Koehn beat Keaton Petrick and Galli 4-6, 6-1, 10-2, and Owen Godfrey and Niklas Cook downed Brady Fosso and Tyler Fisher 6-2. 6-1.

Against the Elks, Cullen Brown beat Anderson 6-1, 6-1; Henry Boese beat Hendrickson 6-2, 6-0; Michel Brunhoeber downed Hildenbrand 6-2, 6-1; and Aaron Zaubek defeated Dickson 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Carson Haack and Myles Thompson beat Babich and Gabardi 7-5, 6-0; Alex Kaelke and Jack Gangl downed Petrick and Molick 6-0, 6-0; and Isaac Sydow and Carter Fellows beat Fisher and Fosso 6-4, 6-1.

Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Blayne Mortenson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Alex Frimanslund, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Caiden MacLean, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Gus Drennan, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: No. 1 — Luc Dulong-Zachary Lagergren, GR, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand-Christian Dickson, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; No. 2 — Jens Kahdahl-Justin Kerr, GR, def. Ben Molick-Nurzhan Bishenbek, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Benny Galli-Ricardo Florez, H, def. Ben Schroeder-Jack Sander, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

Elk River 7, Hibbing 0

Singles: No. 1 — Cullen Brown, ER, def. Anderson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Henry Boese, ER, def. Hendrickson, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Michel Brunhoeber, ER, def. Hildenbrand, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Aaron Zaubek, ER, def. Dickson, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1 — Carson Haack-Myles Thompson, ER, def. Babich-Gabardi, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Alex Kaelke-Jack Gangl, ER, def. Keaton Petrick-Molick, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Isaac Sydow-Carter Fellows, ER, def. Tyler Fisher-Brady Fosso, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexandria 5, Hibbing 2

Singles: No. 1 — Anderson, H, def. Peiter Mulder, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Owen Gilbertson, A, def. Hendrickson, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; No. 3 — Cole Haabala, A, def. Hildenbrand, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Ryan Meuwissen, A, def. Dickson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Doubles: No. 1 — Babich-Gabardi, H, def. Blake Svee-Brennan Lattimer, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; No. 2 — Jeff Rodewald-Coltan Koehn, A, def. Petrick-Galli, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2; No. 3 — Owen Godfrey-Niklas Cook, A, def. Fosso-Fisher, 6-2, 6-1.

