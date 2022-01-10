RED WING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Red Wing 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
After Beau Frider tied it 3-3 in third period with a goal at 12:02 on the power play, Peyton Taylor won it in overtime, scoring 1:27 into the extra session.
Christian Edmonds scored for the Bluejackets at 11:05 of the second period, and Frider got the first goal, another power-play tally, at 15:07 of the first period.
The Wingers got first period goals from Casey Larson at 3:14, and Landin Ramstad at 16:21.
Jorgen Ulvenes scored at 7:13 of the second period for Red Wing.
Hibbing/Chisholm split the goaltending duties with Braydon Boyer stopping eight shots, and Evan Radovich getting 12 saves,
The Bluejackets fired 61 shots on Red Wing goalie Dixon Ehlers. He stopped 57 of them.
HC 1 1 1 1 — 4
RW 2 1 0 0 — 3
First Period — 1. RW, Casey Larson (Robbie Tripp), 3:14; 2. HC, Beau Frider (Drew Kubena), pp, 15:07; 3. RW, Landin Ramstad (Carson Ahern, Jorgen Ulvenes), 16:21.
Second Period — 4. RW, Ulvenes (Ramstad, Charlie Peterson), 7:13; 5. HC, Christian Edmonds (Peyton Taylor), 11:05.
Third Period — 6. HC, Frider (Kasey Kemp, AJ Lehman), pp, 12:02.
Overtime — 7. HC, Taylor (Drew Janezich, Christian Dickson), 1:27.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-0-x—8; Evan Radovich x-7-5-0—12; Red Wing, Dixon Ehlers 16-16-22-3—57.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; Red Wing 5-10.
Boys Basketball
N-K 64
Lakeview Chrisitan Academy 53
COTTON — The Spartans got 26 points from Justice Rebrovich en route to the neutral-court victory over the Lions Saturday.
Gaige Waldvogel added 14 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Marcus Moore had 11.
Matthew Wright had 28 points for Lakeview Christian Academy. Kallen Lundberg added 10.
NK 24 40 — 64
LCA 24 29 — 53
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Marcus Moore 11, Justice Rebrovich 26, Conner Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 3, Daylan White 4, Brody Erickson 1.
Lakeview Christian Academy: Matthew Wright 28, Kallen Lundberg 10, Anders Easty 4, Luke Hanne 3, Josh Johnson 6, Isaiah Blegen 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Lakeview Christian Academy 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-17; Lakeview Christian Academy 10-18; 3-pointers: Rebrovich 3, Perryman, Henne.
Friday’s Result
Greenway 82
Littlefork-Big Falls 53
COLERAINE — Westin Smith had 24 points, with eight 3-pointers, as the Raiders beat the Vikings on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Joining Smith in double figures for Greenway was Mathias Macknight with 15, and Grant Rychart 13, with three 3-pointers and Grant Hansen 12.
Tommy Larson led Littlefork-Big Falls with 28 points, including four 3-pointers.
LBF 30 23 — 53
GHS 40 42 — 82
Littlefork-Big Falls: Tommy Larson 28, Blake Anderson 3, Wyatt Hell 4, Seth Donner 2, Brayden Maish 9, Owen Erickson 7.
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 12, Tyer Swedeen 9, Mathias Macknight 15, Alex Plackner 2, Gage Olson 2, Grant Rychart 13, Riley Haugen 2, Israel Hartman 3.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 10-16; Greenway 14-19; 3-pointers: Larson 4, Anderson, Maish, Erickson, Smith 8, Hansen, Rychart 3, Hartman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.