HIBBING — In northern Minnesota in April, the weather conditions aren’t perfect to play in, so teams must buckle down and get the job done.
Whether it’s cold, snowy or windy, that can test the mettle of any team, and those that can fight through it will have the most success.
That was the case for the Hibbing High School softball team Monday.
The Bluejackets took on International Falls in 38-degree temperatures, not exactly ideal for a softball game, but that didn’t seem to cool down Hibbing’s bats as it pounded out 11 hits en route to a 15-0, four-inning victory over the Broncos at Bennett Park Field.
The ability to play in those conditions impressed Bluejacket coach Bryan Terzich.
“They proved a little bit of mettle, a little toughness,” Terzich said. “It isn’t ideal for softball, but as I told them, if you come out and hit on the barrel, you won’t feel it. If you don’t, it’s going to hurt.
“With Aune (Boben) on the mound throwing strikes and doing her thing, we’ve got out of here in four to take the innings off of her arm. I got some other people in the game. It was a good game all of the way around.”
Boben finished with a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.
The lone hit came off the bat of Gracie Swenson, who had a swinging-bunt single in the fourth inning.
Hibbing, on the other hand, came out swinging from the first pitch of the game.
Megan Bussey lined a triple to left-center field, then scored on a throwing error to get set the tone for the Bluejackets.
Boben helped her own cause with a triple, and she scored on a single by Maddie St. George. Jacie Clusiau followed with a two-run home run and it was 4-0.
“We hit the ball hard,” Terzich said. “At the end of the day, one through nine have to start hitting the ball like that. Sometimes, they’re not, but the swings, the weight back, the barrel in the zone, those types of things have to come.
“They have to start getting on it because next week we have three games with Cherry, Denfeld and Eveleth-Gilbert. They will bring it. They have better pitching, so that’s what we need to work on.”
Hibbing broke the game open in the second inning, sending 10 hitters to the plate, scoring six times for a 10-0 lead.
Boben hit a two-run triple, St. George knocked her in with a ground out, and Bella Scaia hit a two-run double to account for five of those runs. One scored on a wild pitch.
The Bluejackets kept up the pressure in the third with two runs on RBI singles by Abigail Sullivan and Clusiau, then in the fourth, Boben had an RBI base hit and two runs scored on wild pitches to end the game.
“It was important to do that as far as morale goes,” Terzich said. “Everybody is happy. Everything flows from playing well and doing the right things. With Aune on the mound, there aren’t too many ground balls and fly balls to deal with.
“She gave up the one hit. We’re going to be in every game, I think.”
Swenson took the loss, allowing 11 hits and striking out four.
Boben finished with three hits and three RBI. Jacie Clusiau had two hits and three RBI. St. George had one hit and two RBI, and Scaia had two RBI. Also getting one hit were Abigail Sullivan and Emma Kivela.
IF 000 0 — 0 1 3
HHS 462 3 — 15 11 0
International Falls: Gracie Swenson (L) and Megan Mason; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Monroe Rewertz, Scaia; 3B — Megan Bussey, Boben 2; HR — Jacie Clusiau.
