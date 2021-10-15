HIBBING — Over the past two weeks, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano has been working on technical and mental toughness issues with his team.
How that works out will be on display today when the Bluejackets take part in the Section 7A True Team Meet, which begins at 1:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool in Duluth. Diving begins at 10 a.m.
So far, so good, according to Veneziano, but he won’t actually know how well it works until they start competing.
“It’s been going well,” Veneziano said. “We have had a good week of practice. We had a few bumps here and there, but we’re looking good. I’m excited to see us perform”
Veneziano has no doubt that his team is physically ready to go.
“Race-wise, we’re ready to go,” he said. “We have to let it happen. We can’t get in our own way.”
How will the long layoff affect Hibbing?
“We’ve had quite a few struggles in competition leading up to this that shutting it down and not competing and working on fixing technical stuff, trying to get some race-speed stuff going, it was better for us to not be competing,” Veneziano said.
“If things aren’t going well for you competition-wise, you don’t need to pour salt in that wound, and continue to compete poorly. You need to do some problem solving, get it back together, retool, then put that forth into a competition.”
Where the real progress has been made is with that mental toughness.
“The way we swim in practice every day, with test sets to see what speeds they’re at, we’ve been doing well,” Veneziano said. “The hard part is bringing that into real-life competition.
“We try to make our practices more like meets, then a meet becomes more like practice. You don’t feel a whole lot different. You’re just going fast whether it’s practice or a meet. That's when you’re up to your potential.”
There will be 11 teams in the meet.
Joining Hibbing will be Grand Rapids, Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Two Harbors, Mesabi East, Rock Ridge, International Falls, Chisholm, Proctor/Hermantown and Northeast Range/Ely.
“It’s going to be tough,” Veneziano said. “Grand Rapids is heads-and-shoulders above everybody. Statistically, Mesabi East is behind them. Rock Ridge has the edge for third. At that point, there’s us, Proctor and Cloquet on another tier.
“The format of True Team skews everything because every entry scores, not just the top 16. Depth doesn’t necessarily count. The slogan of True Team is ‘Every athlete counts.’ That plays a factor in it.”
Veneziano only has one approach heading into the meet.
“We’re looking to go our best times,” he said. “Every indication that I’ve seen all week is we’re ready to go faster. If that happens, I don’t care what place we get.”
The top six seeds in each event are as follows:
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids 1:52.99; 2. Mesabi East 1:56.17; 3. Denfeld 2:03.66; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2:04.31; 5. Grand Rapids 2:05.50; 6. Hibbing 2:06.00.
200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:05.22; 2. Addison Bartling, DD, 2:06.15; 3. Geli Stenson, H, 2:06.02; 4. Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:07.02; 5. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 2:07.30; 6. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.71.
200 individual medley — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:21.79; 2. Emma Williams, ME, 2:24.30; 3. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:28.93; 4. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:31.19; 5. Clara Nelson, C, 2:31.25; 6. Macie Emerson, H, 2:34.90.
50 freestyle — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 25.72; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.05; 3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.44; 4. Kylie Meyer, ME, 26.44; 5. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.91; 6. Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.02.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:04.53; 2. Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.27; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:07.71; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:08.00; 5. Chopskie, CEC, 1:08.27; 6. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.23.
100 freestyle — 1. Sheets, ME, 56.66; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.92; 3. Petersen, GR, 57.35; 4. Sandman, CEC, 58.06; 5. Livia Dugas, TH, 59.06; 6. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 59.26.
500 freestyle — 1. Nicolai, PH, 5:36.83; 2. Stenson, H, 5:51.00; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:51.91; 4. Dani Logan, RR, 6:01.02; 5. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:01.14; 6. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:04.98.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids 1:42.38; 2. Hibbing 1:47.84; 3. Mesabi East 1:49.66; 4. Rock Ridge 1:52.42; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 1:52.97; 6. Northeast Range/Ely 1:53.04.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:01.79; 2. Williams, ME, 1:02.69; 3. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:05.06; 4. Bartling, DD, 1:05.19; 5. Allison Fox, GR, 1:06.41; 6. Nelson, C, 1:09.71.
100 breaststroke — 1. Rauzi, GR, 1:11.26; 2. Meyer, ME, 1:11.77; 3. Gunderson, PH, 1:13.89; 4. Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:17.60; 5. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:19.19; 6. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:19.75.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids 3:53.75; 2. Hibbing 3:55.96; 3. Mesabi East 3:59.47; 4. Proctor/Hermantown 4:01.39; 5. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4:05.25; 6. Rock Ridge 4:05.25.
