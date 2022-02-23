HIBBING — It’s been a different kind of season for the Hibbing High School boys swimming team.
Due to injury or illness, the Bluejackets have missed out on a number of dual meets, along with their Hibbing Invite.
The last time Hibbing swam competitively was against Duluth East just over two weeks ago.
Since that time, Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano has been working his team diligently to get them ready for the Section 6A Preliminary Meet, which begins at 5:15 p.m. today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids.
Even Veneziano admitted that it has been a strange way of approaching this meet.
“We’ve only had the one meet in the last month,” Veneziano said. “We’ve taken that time, and we have worked on race-pace stuff. We’ve worked hard on being able to swim at the speeds you eventually want to go.
“They’ve done a good job with that. Everything else is beyond our control.”
Joining Hibbing in the meet will be Grand Rapids, Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, International Falls, Proctor/Hermantown and Chisholm, so the Bluejackets will have to be in top-notch form to succeed at the meet.
“The way we look at it is we want them to have their best performances,” Veneziano said. “There is no, ‘Hey, we can go this much faster.’ We have specific goals we want to achieve in our races.
“We prepare ourselves for that. We have no control over what everybody else swims. It’s a moot point as far as what we need to do. We have to go out there and get our best performances. Where the scoring and places happen, it is what it is.”
Veneziano does have some veterans in this lineup, but he also has some younger swimmers, who will be in their first section meet.
“The veterans know what they are doing, and the young guys have grown up over the season as far as how they compete,” Veneziano said. “I like where we’re at right now.”
When Veneziano set up his lineup, he put his swimmers in the best positions possible to be successful.
Hibbing does have four No. 1 seeds heading into the preliminary round, the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and Cooper Emerson in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Aaron Hadrava is No. 2 in the 100 backstroke and No. 3 in the 200 individual medley.
Ben Philips is No. 2 in the 100 butterfly, and Ben Riipinen is No. 3 in the 100 breaststroke.
They should score big points, but it’ll come down to how deep the Bluejackets are in all of the events.
“Our depth came through well,” Veneziano said. “Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids and us all have four guys in every event. All of them have the potential to score. A lot of it will be our depth vs. the other teams’ depth.
“Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids certainly have a leg up right now, but we’re not going to concern ourselves with that. We’re going to go out and try to get our best performances. That usually pays off for us.”
Who has the leg up heading into sections?
“Grand Rapids is ahead, followed closely by Rock Ridge,” Veneziano said. “We’re back quite a ways, and Mesabi East isn’t far behind us.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing.
200 freestyle — 5. Mathew Philips; 11. Alex Hanegmon; 13. Reilly Benedict; 14. Tim Ranta.
200 individual medley — 3. Aaron Hadrava; 8. Ben Riipinen; 14. Griffin Benedict; 16. John Lund.
50 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson; 4. Luke Pocquette; 13. Mathew Sandness; 14. Dallas Hoover.
100 butterfly — 2. Ben Philips; 11. Hanegmon; 13. Sandness; 17. Hoover.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson; 13. Christian Massich; 15. Kai Strom; 19. Logan Drews.
500 freestyle — 8. Reilly Benedict; 14. Ranta; 17. Lund; 18. Caleb Buus.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 2. Hadrava; 6. Mathew Philips; 16. Strom; 17. Drews.
100 breaststroke — 3. Riipinen; 5. Pocquette; 13. Griffin Benedict; 15. Massich.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Hibbing.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Chisholm.
200 freestyle — 20. Calvin Wangensteen.
200 individual medley — 17. Noah Verant.
50 freestyle — 15. Nathan Wangensteen; 18. Nathan Splinter; 20. Pace Yukich; 23 Dillon Splinter.
100 butterfly — 19. Verant.
100 freestyle — 12. Carson Howard; 18. Connor Massucci; 22. Preston Succio; 23. Dillon Splinter.
500 freestyle — 13. Nathan Splinter.
200 freestyle relay — 7. Chisholm.
100 backstroke — 21. Succio; 22. Calvin Wangensteen.
100 breaststroke — 17. Nathan Wangensteen; 18. Howard; 22. Yukich.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Chisholm.
