HIBBING — As with all sports during these strange times, the Hibbing High School Alpine Ski Team has found things a bit different this year.
Normally their season would have begun in early November with a month of dryland training before hitting the snow in December, and having at least two races under their belts by Christmas.
COVID-19, of course, put the season on hold.
The ‘Jackets finally got the go-ahead to start practicing Jan. 4, and according to head coach Brice Walli, the team is overjoyed to get back on the hill.
“It’s sure good to be back out there, even if things are a bit strange” Walli said. “The kids are really enjoying it, happy not to be cooped-up in their house and getting out to do something with their friends and teammates.”
With just four practices under their belts, the Bluejacket skiers are already looking sharp.
Seniors Evan Vinopal and Maddy Clusiau, firmly entrenched as the squad’s top seeds have picked-up right where they left off last season, both finishing less than two seconds from a state berth.
“You can tell they are both taking things seriously,” Walli said. “They’ve both been steady skiers and now we’re working on little tweaks that might shave a tenth of a second or so off their times.
“When they get to that level it might be the difference that gets them to State. Heck, we don’t even know if there will be a State Meet this year, but we’re treating our practices like there will be.”
The other two seniors on this year’s team, Nick Nobens and Jackson Johns, who both missed the entirety of their junior seasons.
Walli, though, believes they will get their ski legs back quickly.
“Both those senior boys are big, strong kids,” Walli said. “As 12th-graders, you’re at the peak of your physical abilities, so it shouldn’t take long for them to get their technique back.”
With no junior boys on the team, the rest of the squad features a plethora of young skiers, including sophomores Carter Bungarten, Adam Vinopal, Austin Pierce and freshman Sam Gabardi among others who are all impressing early in the season.
“If I had to pick a Section team right now, it would be impossible,” Walli said. “We have nearly 20 boys on the team and a lot of them are looking really good. It’ll be exciting to see how things shake out.”
The Bluejacket girls team doesn’t have the numbers of the boys squad, but they make up for that in young, quality skiers who should be competitive for years to come.
After Clusiau, freshman Hilda Knuckey is coming off an impressive eighth-grade campaign that saw her place 36th out of 120 skiers at the Section Meet.
”To have that kind of result at that age is very impressive,” Walli said. “To think that we have four more seasons with her is exciting!”
Also returning are eighth-graders Sylvie Wetzel, Abbey Helms and Iris Hendrickson, who have all been impressive in early season practice.
“It’s crazy how sometimes something clicks with these kids over the summer, they grow stronger or whatever, and you look up and see someone flying down the hill that you didn’t expect,” Walli said. “This year it’s been, ‘Is that Sylvie? Is that Abbey?’ It sure is something.”
With COVID restrictions at Giants Ridge inhibiting the amount of time skiers can go inside to warm-up, the weather has been nearly perfect so far.
“We’ve been able to have lots of good practice,” Walli said. “I bet on Saturday each skier got nearly 30 laps in. You can’t ask for better weather.”
The competition season, however, is still a work in progress as teams try to work their way through the restrictions.
Instead of the normal invitational format where 10-15 schools may compete, the plan for now is to limit the races to two or three teams.
“In two weeks, we’re planning to have a meet with just us and Virginia, then the next week we are hoping to have Cook County join us at the Ridge as well,” Walli said. “We’ve also been talking to some Duluth teams but nothing is set in stone yet.
“In a year like this, we’ll just be happy to get some races in.”
