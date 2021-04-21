Bluejackets an athletic group on the field

HIBBING — If there’s one word to describe the Hibbing High School baseball team it would be athletic, especially on defense.
If the Bluejackets are going to make any noise in Section 7AAA, Hibbing will have to pick up the ball and make the routine plays.
Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel believes that will be the case as his team returns after a year layoff due to COVID-19.
In a game against Duluth Denfeld, Hibbing threw out potential base stealers, which should bode well as the season progresses to May.
“We can put a competitive lineup out there in terms of defense,” Wetzel said. “Up the middle, Evan (Radovich) did a nice job throwing out base runners, and Ethan (Lund) and Beau (Frider) did a nice job to start off.
“We have other guys in the mix. Josh (Kivela) has a lot of speed in centerfield. He made a couple of nice plays. That’s where you want to be athletic. We have skilled guys there.”
Lund, who is the shortstop or second baseman, is one of seven seniors on the team.
He is joined by Joey Allison (outfield); Payton Forer (pitcher, firstbase), who is rehabbing a knee injury; Jacob Stahl (firstbase, thirdbase, pitcher); Joe Senich (outfield); Evan Vinopal (third base, pitcher); Kaine Truckenbrod (outfield); and Justin Yuretich (catcher, infield).
The last time they played, they were sophomores, so they will need a refresher course on the game.
“They had a rushed and hurried summer, but I’m looking for them to be leaders,” Wetzel said. “We talk about this, and we talk about that. They’re quick learners.”
They are joined by juniors Radovich and Kivela, along with Derek Bautch (outfield); Wyatt Collins (catcher, outfield); Andrew Dragon (outfield, pitcher); and Joe Scipioni (infield, outfield).
“They have to find their niche,” Wetzel said. “We have a good sophomore class, who will be pushing them. They will be competing for spots on the field.”
That sophomore class consists of Brayden Boyer (outfield, first base); Keeghan Fink (infield, pitcher); Frider; Logan Gietzen (infield, pitcher); and Dane Mammenga (infield, outfield, pitcher).
With a younger team, Wetzel said it’s going to take some time to get them up to speed, especially after that year off.
“There’s so many parts or things we need to do,” Wetzel said. “We’ll need a quick review. They should know from the past, but we have to remind ourselves that this is something we haven’t done in quite some time.
“We can assume anything, so we have to cover it well. We’ll have to play through things and learn on the fly.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets struck out 12 times against Denfeld, so Wetzel is hoping his team starts putting the ball into play more.
“We have a couple of guys who can drive it, but we can run,” Wetzel said. “We have some speed, so we have to take advantage of that, especially being a smaller lineup.”
Pitching will be the big question mark this season, but Vinopal, Fink and Gietzen all threw well against the Hunters.
As far as Section 7AAA goes, Hibbing could be right in the mix of things, but Wetzel said Denfeld and Grand Rapids will be solid. Cloquet and Hermantown have new coaches, then the three southern teams, it’s hard to tell right now.
“We should be competitive,” Wetzel said. “We need to find some pitching, and we need some depth. We need to grow in all phases of the game.”
