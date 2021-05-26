Bluejackets aim to compete with G/N-K, Rock Ridge at IRCs

HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys track coach James Plese has coached and ran in the Iron Range Conference Meet.
He’s well aware of the history of the event, and after this season, Plese is going to miss the pageantry of the meet.
That’s because Hibbing will be competing in its last Iron Range Conference Meet when the meet begins at 3 p.m. at Mesabi East High School.
The Bluejackets will be moving to the Lake Superior Conference next season, so Plese is hoping his team can leave the IRC on a positive note.
“With this era of kids, I don’t know if they have quite the historical appreciation of history behind it,” Plese said. “We as coaches do have that appreciation. It’s been a lot of years with a lot of the same coaches.
“It’s going to be interesting. I’ve been highlighting this, especially with the boys by leaving on a high note, but I don’t want them to be too enrapt in that because win or lose, the improvement is what we want to keep in mind. “
With no Grand Rapids in the meet, that opens the field up to every team, but Plese knows both Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Rock Ridge will be the teams to beat.
“On the boys side of things, they are our stiffest competition,” Plese said. “It’s difficult this year because our weaknesses are their strengths.”
Both the Titans and Wolverines are strong in the distance events, with proven competitors like Geno Uhrbom for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Cameron Stocke for Rock Ridge.
“Our mile- and two-mile guys are going to be mostly freshmen today,” Plese said. “We’re going up against not only an all-stater in Geno, but his teammates who have gone to state in cross country.
“When you look at Cameron, who’s probably an all-state competitor, he’s got a couple of teammates who are quick as well. Those are excuses we can’t buy into. We have to race well, and maybe we do sneak into a couple of places.”
Hibbing will also need its throwers to place well, but three freshmen will be competing in those events.
“They have been coming along nicely,” Plese said. Aiden Shephard hit 39-feet on his shot put last week. If he can break 40, that would be nice. That will probably score some points.
“We have to get those young guys motivated. There’s some nerves going on there. They’re going to be nervous, but we have to get through that, then we have to lean on our vets.”
Those veterans are seniors Eli Erickson and Conner Marschalk in the sprints, and William Stenson and Owen Hendrickson in the distance events.
Juniors Amari Manning and Jacob Jensrud have been assets in the sprinting events.
“Amari, we expected him to come along, but Jacob, he was as surprise this season,” Plese said. “He has been running something special. We have those guys loaded up. Hopefully, they can counteract some of what we might miss in the distance races.
“It’s going to be exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.