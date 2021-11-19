MINNEAPOLIS — Last year, there was no swimming state meet. It was all done virtually.
Area swimmers didn’t get to experience the thrill of competing at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
One year later, the swimmers were back in action, and the Hibbing High School girls swimming team took advantage of the opportunity.
Geli Stenson advanced to the finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, and the 400 freestyle relay also advanced during the preliminary round of the meet held Friday at the aquatics center.
“It’s good that we returned back to an in-person state, and we performed well,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said.
Stenson got Hibbing off on the right foot.
The Bluejacket junior was seeded 13th heading into the meet, after swimming 1:58.67 during sections.
In her first race, Stenson went faster, swimming a 1:58.09 to move up to the 11th seed.
“She continued to swim well,” Veneziano said. “She had a good performance.”
In the 500, Stenson was seeded 19th heading into the meet.
Stenson was able to drop four more seconds, swimming a 5:23.93, to put her in the 15th seed heading into finals. Her section time was 5:27.92.
That success kind of hit a speed bump in the 200 freestyle relay.
Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George went into the meet with the 19th seed, and that’s exactly where they stayed, swimming a 1:42.78.
“That relay struggled today,” Veneziano said. “They missed their opportunity to get into the top 16 and qualify. A lot of that was due to nervousness and not feeling ready to compete.
“I think it was a little bit of culture shock down here for them.”
That same foursome had to hit the pool again in the 400 freestyle relay, so they had to put the memory of the 200 freestyle relay in the rearview mirror.
Their memories were short as Stenson, Maki, Emerson and St. George swam a 3:45.30 to advance into the finals as the 16th seed.
“After that setback, that same crew got past their meet jitters, swam well and moved from 19th place to 16th place,” Veneziano said. “The fact that they could make an adjustment when things didn’t go well, then come back and compete, that is, what I believe, a true mark of a champion.
“We’re ecstatic about how we performed today.”
When the finals begin at noon today, Veneziano is expecting better things from his swimmers.
“The beauty of being in the consolation heat is there’s no pressure,” Veneziano said. “We can try and improve on what we did (Friday). We perform to the best of our abilities. That’s what we try to do.
“We want to duplicate that today. The team is excited that we get this opportunity to advance.”
Will there be any pre-race jitters?
“There’s going to be some nervousness, but it’s going to be a good nervousness,” Veneziano said. “They won’t be overly nervous. That’s the difference between being excited about something, or being nervous about something.”
Mesabi East also advanced its athletes into the finals.
The 200 medley relay team of Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams and Adriana Sheets swam a 1:50.33 to get the 10th seed for the finals.
Williams swam a 59.83 in the 100 backstroke to get the 11th seed.
Meyer swam a 1:08.69 in the 100 breaststroke, which put her in one of the alternate spots as the 17th seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.