HIBBING — It’s a strange set of circumstances, but the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams are making do with the hand they’ve been dealt.
Instead of having over 100 runners at the starting line, there’s only a minimum of three pods starting every race.
On Thursday, the Bluejackets hosted one of the two meets on their schedule, running against Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East, Hibbing had some good performances in both the boys and girls races at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Aune Boben, who won her meet of the pod with a time of 20:58, said it has been a different kind of a season, so far.
“It’s been weird because there’s no one you can stick behind if you’re out in the lead,” Boben said. “Even if you’re back, normally, there’s people out in front. There’s so much spacing.”
Hibbing coach James Plese said when he tried to set his schedule up, he tried to get teams that have complete teams, and be competitive.
Mesabi East wasn’t at full strength for the meet because two of its runners were competing in the swimming meet that same night.
“Both of the teams we raced had four girls, and that’s not a team score for either of them,” Plese said. “It’s frustrating as a coach with a team with some talent to run into that.
“It becomes a race against themselves and against the clock. We’ve been preaching that.”
With that, Boben took off from the start, and she never looked back, which is something new for her. She finished the race with a time under 21.
“That’s a PR for her,” Plese said. “She ran strong the whole way. It would have been nice to see her race against their (Mesabi East’s) No. 1, but it is what it is. Our girls responded well, and they ran strong.”
The Bluejackets had the top eight finishers in the pod, and that’s what Duluth East did to Hibbing to start the season.
“Next week, we face Duluth East, so I hope in the back of our mind we’re hungry because we just did what Duluth East did to us. We want to see where we stack up against some Class AA competition.”
Boben, for her part, is finding out what it’s like to be a frontrunner.
“I start thinking about people who want to chase me, or putting that in your head, you’re like, ‘Whoa, I have to get going,’” Boben said. “My coaches are there, and they tell me little things like, ‘Keep your arms going,’ or ‘Open that stride a little.’
“I tell myself I have to get going. I never look back because I feel it will slow me down.”
It’s always nice to experience success, but with only so many people to run against, Boben doesn’t worry about what place she’s taking.
“It’s good, but under the circumstances, you have to try and beat your time from every race,” Boben said. “This year, I want to win every meet as a team. As long as we can all push each other to get out there, we’ll do well if we keep going.”
Plese said it’s beneficial for Boben to run out front.
“That’s the one nice thing about these smaller meets,” Plese said. “Some of our girls get used to being out front. When they’re not out front maybe something else clicks in their mind, and they get that extra gear of I have to push myself harder.
“I think Aune would be pushing the leader at times this year with a normal schedule, but this will truly show if we can return to that the next time around. Aune looked strong today.”
Jocelyn Strukel, who finished second for Hibbing, had to gut out the race because her shin splints were giving her trouble.
“It’s always there,” Strukel said. “I had to keep saying in my head that I had this. It was almost done, almost over, just keep going. You have to keep going, don’t think about it, try to get it off your mind.”
Like Boben, Strukel said it’s been a new experience with the way the season has played out.
“It’s been weird,” Strukel said “Usually, we’re in the middle of the pack. Now, we’re in the front. You’re still going your normal times.”
Reese Aune was third
“I credit Aune’s teammates because through different parts of the race, Jocelyn and Reese didn’t look happy with themselves, but they still ran strong,” Plese said. “They still finished strong.
“Jorie (Anderson), Gianna (Figueroa), Addison (Hess), Audra (Murden) and Charleigh (Hartl) all had strong performances today. I’m happy with the way that went.”
On the boys side, David Platt of Hibbing finished second overall. Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl, who ran a time of 17:53. Platt ran a time of 18:13.
“It’s different having to run against three teams,” Platt said. “There’s a lot less faster kids out there in these smaller meets. It’s never going to be a given running against the faster people, so I have to push myself sometimes.”
To help him go faster, Platt has taken to wearing a watch that measures how fast he’s running his mile splits.
“I usually don’t wear one, but since there’s only three teams and not many people to pace myself against, I have the time on my watch to tell me what my mile pace is,” Platt said. “I’m trying to hit 5:30s for the first mile, then get a little slower each time.”
Platt did get pushed by Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich and a runner from Mesabi East for the first two miles, but he took off and finished going away.
“I like that because it got me up to a better speed,” Platt said. “The competition was nice to have. It was time to go. With a mile left, it was time to speed up more.”
Platt, like Boben, hasn’t been used to running in front, but he’ll take advantage of it when he gets the chance to do it.
“I don’t mind it, but if I get a little tired and somebody is behind me, I normally tuck behind them to block the wind a little bit,” Platt said.
Platt is coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season, but he’s looking like he hasn’t missed a beat.
“The first week of practice, he was in rough shape,” Plese said. “We weren’t sure he was going to make it through the season. It’s been nice to see the way he’s been able to put in three races in a row that he’s looked tough in.’
“We did mile repeats on Tuesday, and he didn’t take any off. He set the tone for the entire team. We were looking for a leader to step up, and David has filled that role. Today was a big boost for him.”
Ethan Roy followed behind Platt as did Lucas, Taite Murden and Carson Brown. Bryson Larrabee and Zach Rusich were finally in the mix after recovering from some injuries.
“Their return didn’t go to form, but they will get back to where they belong,” Plese said. “I sent David out with the intention of going after the Eveleth runner, who just had an article done on him in the paper. He likes those kinds of motivations.
“He put some distance between himself and Delich, and it ended up working out in his favor. Ethan ran a heck of a race today. They all raced well today.”
In the girls race, Liz Nelson and Kate Nelson won with times 20:20 and 20:31.
