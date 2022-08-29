CROOKSTON — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team finished off a tough week by winning the eight-team Crookston Invite Saturday.
The Bluejackets scored 26 points in the individual event, which was four points better than the second-place Pirates. New London-Spicer was third with 20, followed by Moorhead with 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 16, Perham 15, East Grand Forks 13 and Detroit Lakes nine.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda was proud of the way his team handled all of their matches this week.
“You could tell we were used to playing long matches and long days in the sun,” Conda said. “We won every match that was close. That’s starting to pay off, but they definitely need a rest, and their coach needs a rest.”
The Bluejackets picked up three champions on the day, Claire Rewertz, who finished 3-0 at second singles; Bella Vincent, who was 3-0 at third singles; and Aune Boben, who was 3-0 at fourth singles.
Mercedes Furin was 1-2 at first singles.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri finished 2-1 to place third.
The second-doubles team of Bella Jaynes and Heidi Rasch finished 2-1 to place third.
At third doubles, Conda played two teams.
Brylee Conda and Iris Hendrickson were 1-1, and Erin McCormick and Ava Bougalis finished 0-1.
“What I saw today in doubles is that they picked up some good ideas they’re trying,” Conda said. “Their footwork is improving, and we worked on that Monday. It’s like a light bulb.
“They’re starting to get it.”
With all of that improvement, Conda is having a hard time figuring out where to put his players.
“That’s what they’re supposed to do,” Conda said. “They have to make me make tough decisions. It’s tough, but I like that. I hope they keep doing it.”
Hibbing had a couple of days off before taking on Cloquet today, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
“I’ve been looking at their matches, and it looks like they’re rebuilding, but again, we won’t take them lightly,” Conda said. “We can’t afford to take anybody lightly. There will be no experimenting.
“We did something Monday to decide who’s going to play third doubles. I don’t have a lot of flexibility right now. The singles are playing well, and we’ll try to keep the doubles the same for a while until everybody is back in the lineup.”
Girls Soccer
Hibbing/Chisholm3
Hiawatha Collegiate 0
MINNEAPOLIS — The Bluejackets open the 2022 season with a victory, getting two goals from Veyda Friend in the win over the Wolves.
Friend scored 19 minutes into the first half, then she scored again at the 31-minute mark of the first.
Cassidy Koski capped off the scoring with a goal at the 62-minute mark of the second half.
