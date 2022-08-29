CROOKSTON — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team finished off a tough week by winning the eight-team Crookston Invite Saturday.

The Bluejackets scored 26 points in the individual event, which was four points better than the second-place Pirates. New London-Spicer was third with 20, followed by Moorhead with 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 16, Perham 15, East Grand Forks 13 and Detroit Lakes nine.

