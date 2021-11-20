MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team finished in 28th place at the State Class A Swimming and Diving finals held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets scored 11 points in the meet. Mesabi East finished 20th with 23 points.
Hibbing’s Geli Stenson placed 11th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:58.67, which was slightly slower than her preliminary time of 1:58.09.
In the 500 freestyle, Stenson placed 14th in 5:23.91. That was slightly faster than her 5:23.93 preliminary time.
“She struggled during the regular season,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “She showed up when it counted most — at the region and state meets. She was consistent. She had outstanding performances in the postseason tournaments.”
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George would place 16th with a time of 3:46.31. That was slightly slower than their 3:46.29 in prelims.
“We were so happy that they made it into the top 16, but they swam the same as in preliminaries,” Veneziano said. “We didn’t think it would be possible to score, so walking away with a top 16 and points is fantastic
“With this crew, we learned how to compete at a higher level. This crew is all underclassmen. The last thing we did was collectively watch the championship heat of the 400 freestyle relay to get an idea of where we need to go next. I’m also proud of the way we conducted ourselves throughout the tournament.”
For Mesabi East, the 200 medley relay of Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams and Adriana Sheets placed 10th with a time of 1:52.36. That was slightly slower than their prelim time of 1:51.54.
In the 100 backstroke, Williams placed ninth, swimming a 59.90, which was faster than her prelim time of 1:00.55.
“We would have loved to have our two swims in the medal round, but the kids still did a great job,” Mesabi East coach Jon Isaacson said. “Emma swimming faster in the backstroke, winning the consolation heat, was great.
“All in all, we had a good year. It’s tough to go to the state meet. Half of the swimmers go faster than the section, and half go slower. It’s tough to come back and get that same level the second time.”
Grand Rapids would place 11th as a team with 88.5 points.
Addie Albrecht would win the diving competition with 440,25 points.
“Grand Rapids had a good day,” Isaacson said. “Our section, we were in a much better position this year to do well than in the past. Our whole section had a great day.”
Visitation, Mendota Heights won the team title with 385 points.
