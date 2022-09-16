HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team will be facing their biggest challenge to date when the Bluejackets host the Hibbing Invite today.
The diving competition begins at 9 a.m., followed by the swimming portion of the meet at 1 p.m.
Joining Hibbing in the meet will be Mesabi East, Two Harbors/Silver Bay, Rock Ridge, International Falls, Grand Rapids, Northeast Range/Ely and Chisholm.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano is looking forward to this challenge.
“It’s going to be a good meet, it always is,” Veneziano said. “It has always shaped up to be a highly-competitive, fun meet. It’s early enough in the season to test the waters with the competition team-wise.
“A lot of the teams here are in our region. It gives you a sneak peak of what you might have to deal with in the future.”
Hibbing hasn’t had a meet since last week against Cloquet, so Veneziano has used this practice time to fine tune some things.
“Going into the Cloquet meet, I was preaching finishing strong,” Veneziano said. “That paid off for us well. Our latest thing we’ve been working on is all facets of our flip turns. We have been breaking it down, and emphasizing the intensity that you need to execute those.
“A lot of races are won on these small things, like finishes. A lot of the athletes compete at about the same level. In a close race, what determines the outcome is the things like turns, finishes and starts. Those will help us in the long run.”
Those are things that are sometimes taken for granted.
“It’s too easy to get in and when we practice those things, we do not pay 100-percent attention to the details,” Veneziano said. “You get lackadaisical a little bit, which at that point, it’s not useful.
“In a race, you’re not going to be lackadaisical, but it shows up because that’s the way you’ve been practicing. We’re not only preaching the technical stuff, but preaching the intensity level that has to be executed. I yell the word aggressive with every rotation. You have to be aggressive going into and out of the wall.”
As far as the challenges go, Grand Rapids comes in as the heavy favorite, but there’s a lot of good swimmers on the other teams, too.
“I love the challenge,” Veneziano said. “Any growth comes from being out of your comfort zone, and by being challenged. Human beings work best, especially in physical endeavors, when they are reaching for their goal, and they just miss it.
“They keep trying. They keep working. They get a little closer, then they have that ‘Aha,’ moment where they reach that goal. If your goal is way too high, you feel that it’s futile. If it’s too easy to attain, there’s no feeling of accomplishment. It’s the struggle of striving beyond what you can do right now, but continuing that. That’s the fastest way to meet a goal.”
———
Hibbing top-10 seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Ella Kalsich, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George; Jordyn McCormack.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson.
200 individual medley — 3. Madison St. George; 5. Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 3. Macie Emerson; 5. Emery Maki.
100 butterfly — 3. Madison St. George; 7. Riley St. George; 8. Raini Gibson.
100 freestyle — 2. Emerson; 6. Maki.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson; 10. Alexis Walters.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson.
100 backstroke — 2. Kalisch; 8. Mia Savage; 9. McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 9. Gibson.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson; 10. Kalisch, Walters, Riley St. George, McCormack.
———
Rock Ridge top-10 seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 3. Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark; 8. Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich; 10. Allison Anderson, Maija Rantala, Taylor Harju, Ellie Bjorge.
200 freestyle — 4. Samantha Bartovich; 5. Dani Logan; 7. Elise Hoard.
200 individual medley — 4. Stark; 8. Gripp.
50 freestyle — 10. Heinonen.
100 butterfly — 4. Pechonick; 10. Parks.
100 freestyle — 5. Stark; 10. Vukmanich.
500 freestyle — 3. Logan; 4. Bartovich; 6. Hoard.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Heinonen, Avah Krausaar, Hoard, Vukmanich; 7. Logan, Pechonick, Parks, Bartovich.
100 backstroke — 3. Gripp; 6. Koskela.
100 breaststroke — 8. Heinonen.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Stark, Bartovich, Pechonick, Vukmanich; 5. Bjorge, Harju, Logan, Hoard.; 8. Krausaar, Koskela, Parks, Gripp.
———
Mesabi East top-10 seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 4. Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Lyman, Kerbie Olmsted; 9. Kiera Saumer, McKenzie Pokorny, Emily Blake, Lily Larson.
200 freestyle — 6. Aubree Skelton; 9. Saumer; 10 Addy Butzke.
200 individual medley — 6. Layman; 7. Blake.
50 freestyle — 1. Adriana Sheets; 7. Kyra Skelton.
100 butterfly — 2. Kyra Skelton; 5. Layman.
100 freestyle — 3. Sheets; 7. Aubree Skelton; 9. Olmstead.
500 freestyle — 5. Butzke; 8. Blake.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Aubree Skelton, Saumer, Kyra Skelton, Sheets; 9. Fossil, Pokorny, Larson, Butzke.
100 backstroke — 4. Cullen-Line; 7. Saumer.
100 breaststroke — 4. Fossil.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Sheets, Layman, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton; 6. Olmstead, Cullen-Line, Blake, Butzke.
———
Northeast Range/Ely top-10 seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson.
200 individual medley — 2. Tedrick.
100 butterfly — 6. Tedrick.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Larson, Tedrick, Thompson, McClelland.
———
Chisholm top-10 seeds are as follows:
50 freestyle — 8. Tresa Baumgard.
100 freestyle — 4. Baumgard.
100 breaststroke — 7. Emma Sundquist.
