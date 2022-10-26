HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team can wipe the slate clean of a four-win regular season.

That’s because everyone is 0-0 as the Bluejackets get set to play Hermantown in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments