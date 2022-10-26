HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team can wipe the slate clean of a four-win regular season.
That’s because everyone is 0-0 as the Bluejackets get set to play Hermantown in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing has been off since a game with Fond du Lac over one week ago, but that time off has given Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson some time to work on the basics.
“We’ve done a lot of fundamental stuff, but the biggest things is remaining focused,” Peterson said. “We’ve done drills to stay focused throughout. That’s something we’ve been lacking.
“That seems to be the issue during games. Some of the girls focus on their mistakes. They can’t shake them off, then they play down. They should be excited going into the playoffs, so I’m hoping that will be different.”
It may have been a tough regular season, but Peterson did see a lot of growth within her team.
“I’ve seen that hustle and drive,” Peterson said. “I’ve seen the younger players grow into better hitters. Marisa (Sibell) has been connecting with the ball better, and her hitting has improved.”
As for the Hawks, they’re 21-6 and they’re the No. 3 seeded team behind Grand Rapids (No. 1) and Cloquet (No. 2).
Hermantown did beat Hibbing 3-0 on Sept. 15.
“I felt like we were ready to play in that game, but they’re a solid team,” Peterson said. “They hit it strong. Right off the bat we got down on ourselves, and we weren’t able to pull ourselves out of it.
“Once we got down too far, we couldn’t push ourselves back up far enough to get that win.”
The key to the match, according to Peterson, is putting up a strong block.
“We have to put up a strong block,” Peterson said. “That has improved, as has our defense. We’ve been focusing on that, and it has been decent.”
The only problem could be shaking off the rust for not having played in so long.
“Not having practice over the weekend, we came out rusty Monday, but having Tuesday and Wednesday, I’m hoping we won’t be as rusty going into today.
“It may have been a good break. We had to focus and work hard.”
Peterson is hoping her attack is spot on, too.
“It’s not as strong as it could be, but we keep reminding the girls that a kill is a kill no matter how it hits the floor,” Peterson said. “It doesn’t have to be a strong hit as long as it hits the floor.”
If everything comes together, Hibbing could make a postseason run.
“We’re working hard so we’ll see where it takes us,” Peterson said. “If we’re focused, they could surprise themselves. I feel nervous, but as long as I see them playing hard and with heart, I’ll be happy.”
