HIBBING — In their last two matches, the Hibbing High School volleyball team has won the first sets against Grand Rapids and Hermantown, then things go south.
Both the Thunderhawks and Hawks would go on to wins sets two, three and four to win the matches 3-1.
Now, the Bluejackets must learn to finish off matches, and they get that chance today when Hibbing hosts Eveleth-Gilbert, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
This will be the Bluejackets first home game since Aug. 26, a total of seven-straight games on the road.
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson said it will be nice to be in front of the home crowd.
“This is exciting,” Peterson said. “The girls are looking forward to a home game. I’m looking forward to a home game. It’ll be nice to not have to travel, and to have that home-court advantage.”
Peterson is hoping that being at home gets her team over the hump.
She said it’s been frustrating to not close out matches, especially after having won the first sets in both of those contests.
“It was like both teams got warmed up in both of those sets, and we didn’t expect it and we weren’t anticipating it,” Peterson said. “We have to be ready for everything. It comes down to mental toughness.
“It’s being sure that we don’t cross the line of thinking, ‘We’ve got this,’ to ‘OK, we still have to work hard.’ We still have to work hard and continue to do what’s working.”
The one thing Hibbing can’t do is take things lightly.
“I push that quite a bit,” Peterson said. “Teams aren’t going to lay down to lay down and give it to us just because we want it so bad. We have to work hard.”
The Golden Bears are coming into the contest with a 4-1 mark, with one score against North Woods not reported.
Peterson expects Eveleth-Gilbert to be a scrappy team.
“I only saw them in the Jamboree, and I know they’re scrappy,” Peterson said. “I know they’re going to give us a good look, but I’m confident that we can do it.”
Peterson said the teams that give her squad the most trouble are the ones that come out and hit it straight on.
“It’s those kinds of teams, and those that have a good block,” Peterson said. “We have to come out stronger, and make sure that we clean up our mistakes. In these last two, it’s literally been mistakes.
“We have to make sure we eliminate those mistakes.”
