HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team had an incredible run from 2003 to 2005, but it didn’t end there.
The Bluejackets always seemed to be reloading rather than rebuilding and that was evident from the 2006 to 2009 seasons.
With the likes of Alia Cook, Melissa Nyberg, Kate Lange, Laicee Grahek, Kelsey Wirtanen, Breanna Chamernick and Paige Hardy, Hibbing continued its strong tradition between the lines, dominating teams in Section 7AAA.
“We all worked so hard,” Nyberg said. “The coaches pushed us to be the best that we could be. We spent a lot of time in the offseason working hard. It always ended up in our favor because we went to state all of those years.
“It’s fun to work hard and basically, get rewarded by going to state. We didn’t want to stop there. It’s fun to represent the community, and it was a fun way to end those seasons. That gave the younger kids the motivation to work when they got to the varsity level.”
———
Going to state was the rule rather than exception.
Chamernick didn’t play on all of those teams, but since the seventh-grade, that was the Hibbing way at that time.
“We made it every year, and I was fortunate to be a part of it,” Chamernick said. “Those were the best memories, hands down. Our talent level was phenomenal. We were the best in the area for so many years.
“We were all close, like a family, and we bonded so well together outside the gym. That made it easy for all of us to play our hearts out together during practices and games.”
———
It was Chamernick’s turn to lead the way on those teams. She took what she learned from her younger days, and put it to use when she was a senior.
“The upperclassmen helped out a lot,” Chamernick sad. “They did more than just show us the physical aspect of the sport. They helped me mentally and emotionally. It was intimidating at times to play with some of the older girls, but when the time came, I felt I was mentally prepared and confident in myself.”
Cook agreed.
“That was a good experience,” Cook said. “I was only a sophomore so it was a little intimidating being that young, but I learned from it. I gained that experience for the next year.
“We were good. Gail and the coaching staff, they worked us hard. We all had the same goal of going to state, so that helped. There were so many memories. We got so close. Everyone was like a family.”
———
Success breeds success, and that makes it easier to work hard.
“You knew growing up in Hibbing in that era of volleyball, that’s what they did every year,” said Lange. “Everyone worked hard to make it to the next level. We saw the girls working to do that.
“It was instilled in us that we would work hard and hope to continue that tradition. No one knew for sure, but it was always brought up to enjoy the moment while it was there. We were fortunate to be a part of that, to make it to state all of those years. We didn’t know anything different.”
———
Knowing that is one thing, but it has to be demonstrated on the court, too.
“The talent level on the teams throughout my high school was usually high,” Wirtanen said. “The talent level of the team during my senior season was especially good. A number of us went on to play collegiate volleyball after graduation.”
Making it to state was the prize for working so hard.
“It was almost expected of us,” Nyberg said. “We took it seriously. We had good competition here, and we played in tougher competition against the big schools in the cities.
“We were pushed so hard by our coaches that it was something fun we could look forward to. In the back of our minds was making it to state. We may have been in northern Minnesota, but we could play with the competition in the cities.”
Grahek said, “Every year we were consistent. Gail molded us to have a good team. I don’t remember how many years in a row we went to state, but everybody expected to go to state.”
———
During Wirtanen’s senior season, she remembers one game in particular.
It was a state tournament contest against Jordan, which was ranked first in state.
The Bluejackets were ranked third.
It was a five-set thriller that, unfortunately, didn't go Hibbing’s way.
“That is my best memory,” Wirtanen said. “That game was competitive. Even though we lost, that was the most exciting game I have played in. The rallies were long and intense. Each point was hard and well earned.
“My teammates and I truly left it all on the court after that game. The seats at the Xcel arena were full, and it seemed like almost everyone in the building had taken an interest in our game. It seemed like a lot of fans, even those from other cities, were rooting for us as the underdog.”
Nyberg remembers the all-out effort everybody gave in that match.
“It was a lot of fun, first of all,” Nyberg said. “There were quite a few good athletes that pushed each other hard. We expected each other to do well. We supported each other during that match.
“If someone was having a bad bad game, we had others step up. We worked as a team.”
———
The one constant through the whole process were the coaches, Gail Nucech and Joyce Wirtanen.
“She (Nucech) will forever be a legend,” Chamernick said. “When she was my coach, she had the most wins in volleyball than any other coach in the state. Joyce, those two were the best.
“They had two opposite personalities, but it was like the perfect coaching match anyone could put together. They taught us so much, off and on the court. I think that’s why I respected them so much. I felt that they were a part of my own family. That’s how close we all were together.”
———
Wirtanen was fortunate enough to experience all of those moments with her mother.
“I always felt I was under extra pressure as the daughter of a coach, and that I was held to higher expectations,” Wirtanen said. “Looking back, I feel lucky to have had this opportunity. My mom always made time to help me improve.
“She would ensure that I was completing my off-season training, and we frequently stayed late after practices to work on my skills. I feel lucky that I had the opportunity to play under this coaching staff.”
Especially with the winningest coach in Minnesota volleyball history.
“Not many people are able to say they played under one of the winningest coaches in Minnesota, and their mother,” Wirtanen said. “This helped me become the best volleyball player I could be.”
——
For Wirtanen, her introduction to Nucech came while she was in elementary school.
“I attended a practice with my mother, and the team was doing a blocking drill,” Wirtanen said. “Gail had me participate in the drill. She was holding a ball up for me to jump and touch. When I jumped, I wasn’t able to touch the ball.
“She shouted, ‘Hey, shortie, get back here and do it again.’ She continued to push me throughout my entire volleyball career.”
———
In 2009, Lange wasn’t sure how that team was going to be.
“We were going to have to work hard,” Lange said. “We had to compete against tough teams that season. We would go to the cities for tournaments that showed us where we needed to be
“I was excited we went to state, but because we lost so many girls, we had to play hard to get there.”
When everything was said and done, Hibbing made it back one last time, which would be Nucech’s last team she took to state.
They all remember the process and journey it took to get there.
“A lot of it is how Gail built the program,” Lange said. “Playing together when we were younger, you learned to play the same way. It was instilled in you from a young age. You could see what the high-school experience would look like when you’re buying into the same system.
“If you weren’t doing your job, somebody was putting in the effort and the work, always.”
———
The memories will never fade away.
“I feel lucky that I had the opportunity to experience playing at state,” Wirtanen said. “Not many people are able to experience this, and I was there four times. The level of competition was always good, and it was exciting to compete against the best in Minnesota.
“My favorite memory was the smell of mini-donuts that constantly filled the Xcel arena, along with the roar that would come from the crowd with each point scored. It’s an experience unlike any other, one that I will never forget.”
Lange, who went on to a successful career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, feels the same way.
“I love thinking back to my high-school years,” Lange said. “They were a big part of me. It was great memories with all of those girls, the crowds and the fans supporting us.
“Those are my top memories. They’re still my best friends.”
That’s what the state tournament is all about.
“You want to make memories, and that’s what we did,” Cook said.
