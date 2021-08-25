HIBBING — After participating in the Lake Superior Conference Jamboree Wednesday, it’s time for the Hibbing High School volleyball team to get down to business.
That time starts today when the Bluejackets host Deer River in a 7 p.m. contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson is looking forward to getting the regular season started.
“I like the fact that we have a home game because it’s nice to open at home,” Peterson said. “It’s so fun and exciting. It’s going to be nice to get the fans in the stands, and have the girls playing together.
“I want to see what we can accomplish in a real game.”
According to Peterson, the two Jamborees allowed her to experiment with her lineups, and to clean up some of the rust that accumulated during the long offseason.
“It feels more positive,” Peterson said. “The girls who are playing, I’m playing everyone all-around, kind of mixing it up. It’s kind of cool.”
What else is cool is the fact that Peterson will be going up against a Warriors team that is coached by her sister, Leah Ayers.
“It’ll be fun,” Peterson said. “Last year was fun, too. We got to play in my hometown, so it was cool being back there. Now, it’s one of those things where it’s our homecourt. Here we go.”
Peterson remembers a young Deer River squad last year, so now that the Warriors are one-year older, they will provide Hibbing some good competition.
“I feel they were young last year, but that’s not the case right now,” Peterson said. “I know they have a stronger hitter than can hit both front row and back row well. They’re scrappy.”
So what’s the key for the Bluejackets in game one?
“I need to see consistency, talking and them playing together as a team,” Peterson said.
