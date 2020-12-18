HIBBING — In 1998, the Hibbing High School volleyball team would go 30-1, with that lone loss to Eagan in the state championship game.
The table was set for that team in 1997 when the Bluejackets, who were led by seniors Sarah Herrett and Carla Schloesser, advanced to state and placed fifth.
Herrett and Schloesser led a team that had Meghan Potter, Julie Anderson, Jen Vonderhaar, Stephanie Clark, Aubrey Collins, Laura Anderson, Angie Kaufut, Melissa Tanem, Crystal Nucech and Kari Wirtanen.
———
It was a good nucleus of players, so there was no doubt in the minds of the Bluejackets that a state tournament berth was within their reach.
And besides, Hibbing wanted to give a little payback to Grand Rapids, which beat the Bluejackets for the 1996 Section 7AA title.
“We had a strong team, whether it was people on the court or on the bench,” Herrett said. “We trusted each other, and built bonds to add to that trust. We went in determined to have a great season and make it to state.
“We worked hard at practice. We remembered to have fun, and we would encourage one another. We had each other’s backs.
There were plenty of goals set that season, but the No. 1 priority was getting to state, especially for the seniors.
“For Sarah and I, it was our senior year, and our last chance to get there to have that experience,” Schloesser said.
———
That solidarity allowed Hibbing to win the Iron Range Conference championship, earn a high ranking in the State Class AA poll, win the section and make it to the state tournament.
“We had a good team,” Schloesser said. “Sarah did a great job leading that team. She always had a positive attitude, and she was encouraging and supportive of everyone.
“She had the drive to win, and she did a good job pulling the team together, especially if we needed to get back on track during a match.”
———
Hibbing had a dominating regular season that year, winning 13-straight matches, and only giving up one set in a 3-1 win over North Branch.
On senior night, Schloesser had the best night of her career.
“I wasn’t one of the starters, but that’s one of the games where I did start,” Schloesser said. “I recorded the highest number of kills I had in a match on the varsity team. It was a lot of fun.
“I’m pretty sure I had my picture in the paper from that game, too. It was nice to get that opportunity.”
———
That Bluejacket team had a lot of volleyball experience, especially in Junior Olympics, traveling all over the country and competing against high-caliber competition in all parts of the United States.
“We all had played volleyball at young ages, and we were around one another for many years whether in volleyball, JO’s or any other sport,” Herrett said. “We had respect for each other, and we were each other’s biggest supporters.
“We all had winning as our common denominator.”
———
This Hibbing team had plenty of traditions, especially before games.
“We always had our cheers we did in the hallway before a game,” Herrett said. “That would get us fired up, and it would get the blood flowing.”
The bus rides were the most memorable, especially with assistant coach Pat Castagneri along for the ride.
“We would be screaming, ‘PAT,’” Herrett said. “She was so fun to tease, and she always made fun of my shoes. To this day, when I started coaching, she would buy me shoes that I thought were ugly. I proved her wrong and wore them.
“The van rides were fun, and so was singing on the bus. Staying in the wrestling rooms for tournaments always created some laughter, which may be too embarrassing for some to talk about.”
Herrett said there were other things this team did together.
“Oftentimes, we would play partner tag as well as Freeze Tag,” Herrett said. “Before the playoffs, we would have a spaghetti feed at someone’s house, and have bonding during that time.”
According to Herrett, the biggest prankster on the team was Scholesser.
“She was the queen of trickery in the hotels — short sheeting the bed, saran wrap on the toilet or good comical jokes,” Herrett said.
———
Hibbing would finish the regular season with a 23-2 record.
The Bluejackets also got Coach Gail Nucech her 500th career victory at the Apple Valley Tournament.
“Gail was well known no matter what school we walked into,” Herrett said. “She was and still is a great coach. She didn’t sugar-coat things. She was straight forward with what she said.
“She had her systems and it worked.”
The one game Herrett remembers the most was a win over Grand Rapids in three games, 15-10, 15-10, 15-7.
“We beat them at home during that season,” Herrett said. “I don’t remember why, but the school ended up having a bonfire that night.”
In the invitationals, the Bluejackets only lost two matches, to Alexandria and Sauk Rapids-Rice. That loss to the Cardinals would be revenged at state.
———
When the Section 7AA Tournament started, it would only take Hibbing nine sets to advance to state.
The Bluejackets opened with a 3-0 win over Virginia, giving up 16 points.
Hibbing would beat North Branch 3-0, allowing eight points.
In the finals, Hibbing blanked Grand Rapids 3-0, giving up 19 points.
The Thunderhawks’ game was a revenge match for the Bluejackets.
“It was more fitting as the previous year they beat us to go to state,” Herrett said. “When we won, we had shirts that were made for that game that were handed out.”
Those shirts had one saying, “ROOF,’ on them, referring to any block the Bluejackets had during the match.
“It was always our goal to come out with the No. 1 seed to get more home games,” Herrett said. “The biggest game was beating Grand Rapids to get to state. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.
“We wanted to be the best that we could be, while maintaining good sportsmanship. We wanted to be IRC champs and go to state.”
———
At state, the Bluejackets opened with Eagan. Even though the Wildcats were the bigger school, Hibbing was favored to win.
“We were rated above them, but unfortunately, we lost,” Herrett said.
That sent Hibbing into the consolation-side of the bracket, and the Bluejackets would end up winning the consolation title.
In that fifth-place match, the Bluejackets were pitted against Alexandria, which entered the tournament at 25-0. The Cardinals lost their first-round match to Apple Valley, which would fall in the finals to Eagan.
Alexandria had beaten Hibbing in the Apple Valley Invite, 16-14, 15-10, so the Bluejackets were about to get some payback.
“We beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament in five sets,” Herrett said.
During the trophy ceremony, Hibbing would also be awarded the Sportsmanship banner, which was an even bigger thrill than accepting the consolation trophy.
“We took pride in playing for Hibbing,” Herrett said. “We walked into schools with that pride. The thing that was valued the most was good sportsmanship. When you carry that on your team, you always have respect for your opponents.”
Losing in the first round was disappointing, according to Schloesser, but there was a silver lining at the end of it all.
“We would have liked to have won it all, but we were happy to finish with a win,” Schloesser said.
———
Herrett was named the Duluth News Tribune Player of the Year. She was also named to the Honorable mention all-state team.
“Being named player of the year was memorable as well, as well as being an Honorable Mention for All-State,” Herrett said. “That program helped build my skills, knowledge and character to go and compete at the collegiate level.”
———
The whole state-tournament experience is something Herrett or Schloesser will never forget.
Everything about the experience was special.
“It was an honor to be amongst the elite teams in Minnesota, and to know that you were a part of it,” Herrett said. “Everyone earned their way. The banquet and hotel where we stayed were fantastic. Walking onto the court with the gates surrounding the floor, that was surreal.
“No one could just walk down on the floor. The fans in the stands were loud, and that band was exceptional.”
Schloesser agreed.
“The send-off at the school was great,” Schloesser said. “We had seen other teams from the school go to the cities and play at state, but we hadn’t been there until the 1997 season.
“At the tournament, they had that dinner to acknowledge our accomplishments. It was fun staying at the hotel with our coaches and team, without our parents. We were down after that first loss, but we bounced back and won the rest of our games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.