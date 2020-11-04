HIBBING — Seniors are expected to step up and take leadership roles, taking the underclassmen under their wing and nurturing them to get the best possible outcomes.
It’s not an easy job to do under normal circumstances, then throw in a pandemic and the job gets harder, but how the seniors go, the team usually goes.
In the case of the Hibbing High School girls swimming team, three seniors, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes and Maddy Clusiau, all of them had to navigate through those tough times to keep their team afloat during the 2020 season.
Would there be a season, or wouldn’t there be a season? When should workouts begin, or shouldn’t they workout at all?
Those were the burning questions running through the minds of Savage, Hughes and Clusiau, but as it turned out, they took it upon themselves to be ready just in case their their season was a go.
That dedication paid off handsomely for the three Bluejacket swimmers as they all ended their careers on a high note, and they led their team to a second-place finish at the Section 7A Swimming Meet.
Savage, especially, caught the eye of Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano.
“She dedicated herself in the offseason to train on her own,” Veneziano said. “She didn’t do any swimming because there was no access to pools for her, but she did a lot of other things like biking and stuff like that.
“She changed her whole aspect as an athlete. She came in stronger and more powerful. Throughout the course of the season, she did a great job. I had an inkling she could do well, but she surpassed what my expectations were.”
Savage did a lot of cross training.
“I walked a lot and I biked every day, at least seven miles,” Savage said. “I lifted weights at home. We bought a bench set, and I could tell I was getting leaner and stronger. I was hoping we were going to have a season, and if we did, I wanted to make it a good one.
“It was hard, but I wasn’t doing a lot of other stuff. I needed something to do. I knew it would help me.”
Once practice started, Savage noticed a difference right away.
“I felt better from the second I got in the water,” Savage said. “I felt like I had been swimming all summer. I was biking so far every day that I had a lot more endurance.”
Savage, who would swim in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, along with some relays, reaped the fruits of her efforts at the Section 7A Meet.
“Going into sections, I said I would be happy with a 1:12, and I got a 1:10 (in the fly),” Savage said. “I was happy with it, but I knew that was my last race, so I was sad, too.
“I was sad that we lost all of our big invitationals that we always do. It was also one more chance to possibly go to the True Team State, but I’m just happy we got a season. It ended the way I wanted it to.
“My fly was better than I ever thought it would be. My 50 freestyle was faster, too.”
———
Hughes also took it upon herself to be as physically fit as she could possibly be just in case the season was going on as planned.
“At first I was sad because I thought we wouldn’t have a season,” Hughes said. “I was worried about that, then we did. I was happy about that, but I knew it was going to be different than before.
“I was running and weightlifting in my garage. We were having dryland here at the school for the whole team. I felt strong from the weightlifting, but it could have been better with some swimming mixed in there.”
Not only was Hughes improving in the pool, but she got an unexpected surprise — she was voted Homecoming Queen.
After the coronation, Hughes had to miss two weeks of swimming.
That wasn’t going to bode well for sections, or was it?
“I was happy that I was named queen, but after the fact, that ruined it,” Hughes said. “It stunk because during the most important weeks of swimming, I wasn’t there. I was behind everyone, but I tried my best.
“I ran at home and did our seal-fitness workouts. I didn’t think I’d be too far off because I was weightlifting, but I would have been better off had I been swimming.”
Hughes came back just before sections, and reeled off her best times of the season.
“I was happy to be back,” Hughes said. “I had three practices before regions instead of none at all. I was surprised I did that well, honestly, but I was sad because it was my last races ever.”
Veneziano was impressed with the way Hughes handled the situation.
“She was a victim of circumstance,” Veneziano said. “Talk about adversity, being down for 14 days without training. She had to train on her own. She was at home doing some workouts we had generated for her.
“She did a good job. She was dedicated to the team and the cause.”
———
The same can be said about Clusiau, who also had to miss time on the diving board.
Even so, Clusiauplaced third at the 7A diving meet, which would have put her in the state meet.
She did as much as she could do to prepare for this weird season.
“I worked with the Northern Twist Stars (during the summer), doing stuff to prepare for the season,” Clusiau said. “I tried to do home workouts as much as I could, even with COVID. My main goal was to have a section meet, and that my preparation over the summer would carry over into the regular season.
“I felt prepared, but not as prepared as last season.”
The biggest hurdle was a mental one.
“Not knowing if we were going to have a season put a damper on it,” Clusiau said. “I had to get through that. Once we found out we were having a section meet, I kicked it into gear and worked harder than I already was working.
“We had a section meet to prepare for.”
The only problem was not having those 11-dive invites. Clusiau only competed in two six-dive meets, then she, like Hughes, had to take two weeks off.
“We had to take precautions to be safe,” Clusiau said. “I’m sure a lot of student-athletes have done their time in quarantine.”
Clusiau didn’t sit idly by during her time off.
“I stretched every-single day,” Clusiau said. “I mentally visualized what dives I was going to do. I didn’t let myself get negative over the situation. I kept a positive mindset.”
Clusiau would return to the pool for three practices before the section meet, so she had a chance to perform her 11-dive routine.
She also fell back on her past performances in sections. Clusiau did advance to the state last year, so she had that going for her.
“I’ve been around for awhile, so I knew what was going to happen,” Clusiau said. “I wasn’t too concerned, but everyone else in the section did improve. The competition was tough.”
It didn’t help that Clusiau hit her foot on the board during the middle of the meet, but that, according to Clusiau, is the life of a diver.
“I had to come back and finish the meet,” Clusiau said. “I was glad that I was able to bounce back. Ask any diver. There’s always that fear instilled in you about hitting the board.
“It wasn’t that bad. It’s more the mental aspect of it.”
If there is one negative, it’s the fact that Clusiau won’t be making her second-straight trip to state, but she’s keeping that in perspective.
“I understand why,” Clusiau said. “It’s a bummer for all of the athletes that qualify for state. I’m just happy I had the opportunity to have that experience last year.”
Those kind of attitudes and the leadership they showed during these trying times has endeared Veneziano to Savage, Hughes and Clusiau.
“All three of them are great people, who worked hard,” Veneziano said. “It makes your job as a coach easier working with quality athletes like that. I had no idea what was going to happen, but they all performed well in the region meet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.