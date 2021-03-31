BLUEJACKET SEND-OFF

Hibbing head basketball coach Joel McDonald thanks supporters and reflects on the successes and challenges of this year’s basketball season at a send-off Wednesday outside of Hibbing High School. The Section 7AAA Champion Bluejackets took on Section 6AAA champion DeLaSalle in a State Tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday in St. Cloud. Due to an 8 p.m. Mesabi Tribune deadline, a complete game story and photos will appear online at mesabitribune.com and in Friday’s edition.

 MARIE TOLONEN

