Bluejacket netters ready for Hawks

HIBBING — In a 6-1 loss to Virginia Tuesday, Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda saw a lot of areas that need correcting.
The Bluejacket coach knows it’s going to take some time to get up to speed, but he only had one practice to get his point across.
Conda is hoping some of that pays off Thursday when Hibbing travels to Grand Rapids to take on Grand Rapids/Greenway, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
Both the Bluejacket singles and doubles players need to pick up their games if they’re going to be successful.
“Our singles is going to be a little smarter with their approach shots, and far more aggressive with their volleys,” Conda said. “In doubles, they will be a lot more aggressive with their volleys and overheads.
“We did a lot of practice on that Wednesday, so I expect to see a lot of improvement there.”
Of course, there’s a fine line between being aggressive and too aggressive.
“If it’s a headlong charge, they will get lobbed over and make a ton of errors,” Conda said. “They need good footwork. That’s everything. They have to be balanced before their opponent hits the ball.
“That’s a mistake a lot of players make, moving while the ball is being hit.”
Balance is the key.
“There’s not a sport played where if you’re not balanced, you can’t react,” Conda said. “It’s all about reading and reacting. If they do that, they will start hitting more winners. They can learn that they don’t need to swing at the ball.
“They can use their feet to get their power. It’s going to take more than one day to do that. We worked on it, and I’m sure we’ll work on 20 more times before they totally understand it. We’ll get it.”
That will come with practice, and more match play.
“Experience breeds confidence,” Conda said. “We need more match play to gain more confidence. Everybody is going to win some matches, and that will help us going forward.”
Conda said he doesn’t know much about the Lightning, but they do have solid singles players in Eva Kangas, Courtney Brand, Claire Vekich and Caroline Ahcan.
In doubles, Grand Rapids/Greenway has Jordan Troumbly and Nicholle Ramirez; Hailey LaFreniere and Hannah LaFreneier; and Taylor Skelly and Abby Gustason.
“To be quite honest, I didn’t look back at last year’s lineup,” Conda said. “I’m more concerned about our lineup. I want us playing the right way. I can’t worry about what they had last year.
“About the time I think I have them figured out, they will do something different, We’ll worry about ourselves first.”
The only thing Conda is concerned about is being one-shot-better than the Lightning.
“Winning, that will happen by itself,” Conda said. “We’ll play hard and put in a good effort. I want to see improvement. My old theory with 40 years of work is I want them one-shot-better today.
“If we get one-shot-better every time, we’ll be good at the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.