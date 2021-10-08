HIBBING — With the Lake Superior Conference Meet slated for Tuesday at the Grand View Golf Course in Duluth, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams need a little tuneup.
The Bluejackets will get that today when they travel to the Lester Park Golf Course to participate in a 10-team meet hosted by Duluth East, beginning at 12:30 p.m. for the girls 5K and 1 p.m. for the boys 5K.
According to Hibbing coach James Plese, this meet is a mini-replacement meet for the Swain Meet, which is no more.
This will be the second time the Bluejackets will compete at Lester Park.
“It’s a challenging course, and we’ll be pushed,” Plese said. “Mora, Cambridge-Isanti and the Greyhounds will be there, which are one section school and two bigger schools. We can put nine kids in each of those races.
“We’re not going to run full strength with the girls’ squad. With the conference meet being Tuesday, that’s a quick turnaround. Some of the brand-new girls will run in the junior high race.”
Plese will do that to let them experience what it’s like to run up front.
“I want them to run out in the lead instead of in the middle somewhere,” Plese said. “When we go to sections, or conference, we want to switch gears and get them used to running out front.
“We’re looking for steady improvement. We ran this course once, our first meet of the year. It will be nice to go back to a similar course setup and compare our times from the second week of the season.”
Plese wants to see progression from his older kids, and a competitive fire on both the girl and boy sides.
“We show up to races, and we get comfortable,” Plese said. “As long as we’re within 20 seconds of our best times, we get satisfied with that. I’d like that to go away. I want them to fire up, leave it on the course and hopefully, drop time.
“I want them to compete. Lester Park isn’t a huge PR course because there’s a challenging, long, slow, gradual hill that we do twice. That’s what makes this a good Swain replacement. It’s about going there and competing.”
There’s a couple of things Plese wants to see from his two teams during the meet.
“I want Reese (Aune), Jorie (Anderson) and Jocelyn (Strukel) to set the tone,” Plese said. “I want Mileena (Sladek) and Abigail (Theien) to keep coming along. Lucas (Arnhold) and Taite (Murden) have been dropping time.
“Ethan (Roy) and Zach (Rusich) need to continue setting good examples and push those guys along.”
