HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team was the first Bluejacket group to be affected by COVID-19.
Hibbing had to miss the Section 7AA Meet due to quarantine, which was disappointing, to say the least.
But as their quarantine time started to dwindle down, the Bluejackets still had some work to do, getting ready for the Section 7AA Individual Meet, which begins today at 3:45 p.m. at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
There’s a different format this season due to the pandemic.
During the first round, the top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to Foley on Saturday. That meet will begin at 10 a.m..
That meet will be wrestled like a section meet, but Section 8AA will join the fray.
The top four wrestlers from Section 7AA and 8AA will make up an eight-man bracket, then the top two will advance to the state meet, which will be held March 26, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said his team is ready for action, but having to miss the team portion of the event hurt to no end.
“For our seniors, that was the worst part of it,” Pierce said. “We’ve had a few holes this year, so it wasn’t like we were expecting to do anything. Hibbing has never missed a section tournament that I can remember or known about.
“It was going down there and getting matches, and maybe, getting an extra seed for individuals. We would have wrestled Mora, which would have played into our seeding this year. That part of it was sad that we missed it, but you deal with the cards you’re dealt.”
The quarantine was lifted last Wednesday, but Hibbing did miss five days of practice.
“We told them to do the best they could to keep working on their own stuff, especially cardio,” Pierce said. “When we came back, we ran them Thursday, Friday and Saturday like it was a beginning-of-the-year practice. We ran them hard.
“We put them through some tests. We had a couple kids that got sick because we wanted to make sure everything came back into play. We worked probably harder than we had during the year. We ran them straight through to get a good, solid week out of it.
They’re ready.”
Pierce did say that the seeding for this meet turned out as well as it could for his nine wrestlers.
“We’re seriously looking at a good seven kids going to Foley,” Pierce said. “The other kids aren’t in a bad way either, but they’re going to have to wrestle. They’re a little more inexperienced.
“We had one wrestler got into a pig-tail match,” Pierce said. “If you’re in a pigtail this year and you lose, you’re eliminated. We only have one of those, so everyone has a two-loss chance to finish. It looks good for all nine of our kids that are going.”
One wrestler in particular, David Platt at 145-pounds, has the No. 1 seed heading into action.
“The seeding was important because after we get through this tournament, the way you were seeded, if the third seed beats the second seed, that third seed becomes the second seed going into the Section 8 meet,” Pierce said. “David just needs to wrestle like he did last year.
“As long as David wrestles like David wrestles, he’ll be in the finals match, which they aren’t wrestling.”
Christian Jelle, at 106-pounds, got a second seed for the meet.
“He’ll have to wrestle his matches,” Pierce said. “He drews Cole Gmahl of Mora, who he has beaten by decision, but any of those matches can go the other way. He has to wrestle all of the way through.
“To get to the finals, he has to beat two kids that he’s beaten before. It looks good for him. He was deserving of the second seed.”
Pierce also likes the chances of Bryson Larrabee at 160-pounds.
“What I like this year is that Bryson isn’t cutting weight at all,” Pierce said. “He’s healthy. He feels good. Last year, he was kind of sick at the end. He was cutting a little bit hard, and it cost him in the section.
“This year, not at all. He has to get through a couple of kids that he lost to, but by close matches. The No. 2 seed is a kid he’s pinned already. He’s not going to have an easy day, but if he wrestles, he’ll be in the finals match, too. I feel confident in Bryson.”
Thomas Hagen won’t have it easy, but he also has a chance to advance.
“He’ll bump into Prebeck (from Grand Rapids) to start, then he’ll bump into No. 2 seed (Dom Adams of Mora), who's been tough, just missing the state tournament,” Pierce said. “He went with Jagger (Greenwood), but I still think Thomas can go with him.
“On the back side of that, even if that goes south, he’s got an even-better path getting into the third and fourth to make the top four.”
Ian Larrabee will also have the ability to advance.
“Ian needs to beat Mason (Marx of N-K/G) that he beat the last time,” Pierce said. “If he beats him, that guarantees him a spot in there. If he wins that match, looking at the brackets, he sets himself up to make it no matter what happens after that.”
